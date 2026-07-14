Vusi Moyo is set for his biggest career test, but JP Pietersen believes the young flyhalf has already shown he belongs at this level

The Sharks coach pointed to one recent performance that convinced him Moyo is ready for the Springboks

Pietersen also believes working alongside experienced internationals will help Moyo continue to grow

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JP Pietersen believes Vusi Moyo has already shown he is ready for Springbok Test rugby. Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Sharks coach JP Pietersen believes Vusi Moyo has already proved he is ready for Springbok Test rugby as the 20-year-old prepares to make his Test debut against Wales at Kings Park on Saturday, 18 July 2026.

Moyo earned his opportunity after helping South Africa win the 2025 World Rugby U20 Championship. He also impressed during the Springboks' non-cap match against the Barbarians on 20 June 2026.

Speaking to News24, Pietersen said those performances showed the youngster is prepared for the demands of international rugby.

Barbarians display convinced Pietersen

Pietersen said Moyo's outing against the Barbarians reinforced his belief that the young flyhalf could step up to Test level.

"Vusi is organised and can give and execute plans, and seeing what he did in the Barbarians game, it gave me confidence that he is ready for the bigger stage," Pietersen said as quoted by SA Rugby Magazine.

He added that Moyo and fellow debutant Jaco Williams had carried confidence from their Junior Springboks success into senior rugby.

Vusi Moyo during the U20 Rugby Championship match between Junior Springboks and New Zealand at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on May 11, 2025, in Gqeberha. Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Learning from Springbok stars

Pietersen said Moyo would benefit significantly from training alongside experienced Springbok flyhalves such as Handré Pollard and Manie Libbok. He added that being part of the national setup would accelerate his development while exposing him to the demands and standards of Test rugby.

The former Springbok wing also expressed confidence that Moyo possesses both the creativity and temperament to build a long and successful international career. However, he stressed that the young flyhalf should be given the time and space to develop naturally rather than being burdened with unrealistic expectations early in his Test journey.

"With his creativity and big-match temperament, he is a player who can play for a long time for the Boks. We must just be patient with him and trust the process."

Moyo will get the chance to repay that faith when South Africa host Wales in Durban this weekend.

Saturday's Test will mark another important milestone in Moyo's rapid rise. While expectations are high, Pietersen believes the young flyhalf has already shown he has the qualities needed to succeed in Springbok colours.

Springbok competition driving standards higher

Briefly News previously reported that injured Springbok loose forward Kwagga Smith believes no player can assume their place in Rassie Erasmus' squad is secure anymore.

Smith said the emergence of younger players has strengthened the national team, adding that every player knows they must perform whenever an opportunity comes.

Source: Briefly News