JP Pietersen Reveals Why Vusi Moyo Is Ready for Springbok Test Rugby Ahead of Wales Debut
- Vusi Moyo is set for his biggest career test, but JP Pietersen believes the young flyhalf has already shown he belongs at this level
- The Sharks coach pointed to one recent performance that convinced him Moyo is ready for the Springboks
- Pietersen also believes working alongside experienced internationals will help Moyo continue to grow
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Sharks coach JP Pietersen believes Vusi Moyo has already proved he is ready for Springbok Test rugby as the 20-year-old prepares to make his Test debut against Wales at Kings Park on Saturday, 18 July 2026.
Moyo earned his opportunity after helping South Africa win the 2025 World Rugby U20 Championship. He also impressed during the Springboks' non-cap match against the Barbarians on 20 June 2026.
Speaking to News24, Pietersen said those performances showed the youngster is prepared for the demands of international rugby.
Barbarians display convinced Pietersen
Pietersen said Moyo's outing against the Barbarians reinforced his belief that the young flyhalf could step up to Test level.
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"Vusi is organised and can give and execute plans, and seeing what he did in the Barbarians game, it gave me confidence that he is ready for the bigger stage," Pietersen said as quoted by SA Rugby Magazine.
He added that Moyo and fellow debutant Jaco Williams had carried confidence from their Junior Springboks success into senior rugby.
Learning from Springbok stars
Pietersen said Moyo would benefit significantly from training alongside experienced Springbok flyhalves such as Handré Pollard and Manie Libbok. He added that being part of the national setup would accelerate his development while exposing him to the demands and standards of Test rugby.
The former Springbok wing also expressed confidence that Moyo possesses both the creativity and temperament to build a long and successful international career. However, he stressed that the young flyhalf should be given the time and space to develop naturally rather than being burdened with unrealistic expectations early in his Test journey.
"With his creativity and big-match temperament, he is a player who can play for a long time for the Boks. We must just be patient with him and trust the process."
Moyo will get the chance to repay that faith when South Africa host Wales in Durban this weekend.
Saturday's Test will mark another important milestone in Moyo's rapid rise. While expectations are high, Pietersen believes the young flyhalf has already shown he has the qualities needed to succeed in Springbok colours.
Springbok competition driving standards higher
Briefly News previously reported that injured Springbok loose forward Kwagga Smith believes no player can assume their place in Rassie Erasmus' squad is secure anymore.
Smith said the emergence of younger players has strengthened the national team, adding that every player knows they must perform whenever an opportunity comes.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).