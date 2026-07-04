Homecoming fans recently dragged Dr Zethu on social media after she dumped Shobane at the altar

This comes after her fiancé, Dr Shobane, killed her husband, Sifiso (played by Thembinkosi Mthembu), in season 1

Fans of the show compared Zethu to The Bold and The Beautiful character Brooke Logan

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'Homecoming' Fans Compare Dr Zethu Hlongwane to Brooke Logan

Source: Twitter

Homecoming actress Six Nyamane's character, Dr Zethu Hlongwane, recently trended on social media when she decided not to marry her high school sweetheart, Dr Shobane (played by Mpilo Mbatha).

Nyamane previously upset viewers of the show when she dumped Thembinkosi Mthembu's character, Sifiso, who was killed at the end of season 1.

The former The River actor Thembinkosi Mthembu devastated fans of the show when he left the Mzansi Wethu TV show for eTV's The Four of Us.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald shared on his X account on Wednesday, 1 July 2026, that Zethu is Brooke Logan's daughter.

"Meet Brooke Logan's daughter, Zethu Hlongwane," he wrote.

Homecoming fans react to Zethu's storyline

@NnanaMosholi said:

"For my peace of mind...I stopped watching when Sfiso passed on. Enjoy season 2 bomnakwethu," (my brothers and sisters).

@destiny_ndlovu replied:

"She is worse."

@mmakhumoetsile responded:

"Same same ... Zethu bores me shame."

@faithhlungw reacted:

"She annoyed me, yoh."

@iamvuks_m said:

"She annoys me, lol."

@Kgaly25 wrote:

"Ethy, she is sick, man!"

@Amiable91 responded:

"Niece ya Karabo Moroka again,hayi shem uyazifela ngabafana ugal," (She loves men).

@NosizweNG reacted:

"Uyadika (annoying) shame uZethu. She loves attention."

@pdumzie asked:

"Kodwa yini?" (What's the problem?)

@TebogoN61063 replied:

"She is Karabo Moroka's daughter."

@teeBhelekazi said:

"UZethu useneminciza bandla."

@KanyoKngwendu commented:

"Sies! Uyinyanyisa. Mankonyane lost her husband, Yena. She moves on kodwa nguye oweza nesphithiphithi."

@leendiwe said:

"Are there really families like hers in everyday society? Who just accepts ukuthi umntanabo ule nhlanhla yamadoda and allows her to move like that."

@palesa085 wrote:

"Zethu? Tjioooooo hai shame. I am speechless for days."

@nosipho_mabs replied:

"Lol, this is literally what I called her because how are you getting married and thinking about your ex?"

@kaymondise said:

"Uzobe esezisola next week," (She will regret her decision next week).

@NobuhleSM reacted:

"After last night's episode, uyandonyanyisa (disgusts) shame, and that was the last time ndibukele lanto," (the last time I watched).

@AlCapone_716 wrote:

"UShobane will not know peace after what UZethu did. 1st he is seen as a murderer in everybody's eyes, then after Zethu left him high and dry at the altar. Abantu bamhlek'into engapheli!" (People are going to laugh at him endlessly).

@uLeerato replied:

"I can’t believe I actually used to like Zethu. Such a shi**y person!"

'Homecoming' Fans Compare Dr Zethu Hlongwane to Brooke Logan

Source: AFP

Homecoming Spoiler: Zethu dumps Shobane after Sifiso's death

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular Homecoming character Dr Zethu Hlongwane surprised her family and friends when she dumped her fiancé, Shobane.

This came after Shobane killed Zethu's ex-husband, Sifiso, who was against their engagement.

Viewers of the show recently commented on Zethu and Shobane's relationship and Sifiso's death.

Source: Briefly News