Bucy Radebe and DJ Cleo have finally settled their long-running royalties dispute after the talented DJ failed to pay the gospel star on time

According to reports, Bucy's manager confirmed that the earnings for the hit single Gcina Impilo Yam collaboration have been paid in full

Bucy had previously expressed disappointment because the song was a huge success and she felt disrespected by receiving no compensation

DJ Cleo has finally compensated Bucy Radebe for work put in the 'Gcina Impilo Yam' collaboration. Image: DJ Cleo eeskhaleni fanclub/Facebook and @bucyradebe_za

Source: UGC

DJ Cleo and Bucy Radebe took the world by storm when they collaborated on the smash track Gcina Impilo Yam. However, things turned sour when they made headlines for a royalties feud.

According to TshisaLIVE, the talented DJ has finally paid Bucy what he owed her. Bucy Radebe Thapelo Thoboke confirmed these claims.

DJ Cleo defended himself in a statement , saying that he did not see Bucy's emails requesting payment. DJ Cleo says he was preoccupied with mid-year exams.

“We never got the new invoice, so the old invoice was settled. That’s all the reasons for the delays. But no royalties are now due, all has been paid in full.”

Prior to the payment, Bucy major expressed disappointment with DJ Cleo. Radebe expected the DJ to follow the terms of the contract, which required her to be paid royalties quarterly, reports TshisaLIVE.

“I saw about five emails that the DJ has ignored and had to instruct my attorney to take legal action to make sure he complies with the contract."

