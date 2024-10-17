Former One Direction pop boy band member Liam Payne has died while on vacation in Argentina

Payne, 31, reportedly met his demise after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aries

The news of the singer's death sent a ripple around the world, sparking an outpouring online

Former 'One Direction' member Liam Payne died after reportedly falling from a third-floor hotel building while vacationing in Buenos Aries, Argentina. Images: @liampayne

BUENOS ARIES — Liam Payne, a former member of the English-Irish pop boy band One Direction, has died aged 31.

Payne reportedly met his demise on Wednesday, 16 October 2024, after falling from a third-floor balcony in an Argentinian hotel in Buenos Aries.

Ex-One Direction member Liam Payne dies

TMZ reported that the singer and his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, arrived in the South American country on vacation on 30 September.

However, Cassidy departed from Argentina on 14 October, leaving the former boy band member behind.

Payne's accident came only days later after he was reportedly seen to have displayed aggressive behaviour in the hotel lobby of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in the time leading to the incident.

International media outlets have since reported that it was unknown whether it was intentional or accidental.

Payne was a founding member of One Direction, formed in London in 2010 and consisted of five members until 2015 when Zayn Malik left.

The band went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016 after becoming one of the best-selling boy groups of all time.

Payne's death leaves fans crushed

Reports of Payne's death have since dominated the X trends, with fans, followers, and admirers sharing their sympathies.

Briefly News looks at several condolence messages that have been shared.

@hamdani_ali wrote:

"We need to discuss online bullying. Liam Payne’s experience shows how our words can deeply hurt others."

@VipulSharma1994 said:

"Farewell, Liam Payne. Your light shone bright and touched so many lives. May you rest in peace, and your legacy be remembered forever."

@Saskkiii added:

"This is heartbreaking. Especially after being so open about the bullying he’s received online throughout the years. May he rest in peace now."

@Emii_Eth noted:

"There's been so many young lives lost lately, but this news really shook me. Especially when you've witnessed someone grow from strength to strength at a young age. This really puts into perspective how short life can be at any moment when you least expect it. RIP, Liam."

@GenieveDawkins shared:

"I used Midnight to create the white noise I need when creating for the final edits to Nothing during the pandemic. Unbeknownst to him, his inspiration lives on. Praying for his soul to leave Midnight and go to The Light."

@thethiny expressed:

"He was too young, and he [allegedly] died in an accident, a freak accident, one might say. Sorry for his family and friends."

@Arslababu offered:

"Liam Payne's death is sad, very, very sad. He played a role in all our childhoods. Just doesn't seem real. I'm speechless."

