BoyNextDoor members, ages, profiles, positions, and key facts

BoyNextDoor is a 6-member K-pop boy group that made their debut in May 2023 under KOZ Entertainment. Their debut EP, 'Who!' featuring three tracks, But I Like You, One and Only, and Serenade was released to critical acclaim from fans. BoyNextDoor members usually contribute to songwriting and choreography, adding a personal touch to the band's music.

BoyNextDoor members during The Fact Music Awards on October 10, 2023, in Incheon, South Korea

All of BoyNextDoor's members are South Korean natives, but each contributes unique talents and personalities to the band. Known for their relatable 'boy next door' vibe, the boy band aims to connect with fans through honest and approachable music.

BoyNextDoor profile summary

Other names BND Fandom name OneDoor Origin Seoul, South Korea Genre K-pop Managed by KOZ Entertainment Debut date May 30, 2023 (South Korea), July 10, 2024 (Japan) Members Jaehyun, Sungho, Riwoo, Taesan, Leehan, Woonhak Social media Instagram YouTube X (Twitter) TikTok Facebook Website boynextdoor-official.jp (for Japan) kozofficial.com/boynextdoor (official)

BoyNextDoor members' profile

BoyNextDoor is the first K-pop band to be managed by KOZ Entertainment. Their song lyrics are known for being illustrative, and the members are involved in the production process. In their interview with Nylon Manila, Taesan said their combined personalities are what has made them successful since their debut.

One of our biggest strengths as a group is that each of us is a strong character. So incorporating these unique personalities into the music, choreography, and stage is something we take a lot of time and effort into.

The group's first three EPs, Who!, Why.., and How!, delve into the young love storyline, which was well-received by their Gen Z fanbase. While talking to Teen Vogue, they revealed that they try to focus on topics with relatable storylines.

We always try to choose topics that we want to talk about and that we can only talk about at this moment in time as young people living in this era. Because our name is BoyNextDoor, we are supposed to be the familiar boy-next-door kind of guys, so we tend to go for topics that a lot of people can resonate with.

Below is all you need to know about BoyNextDoor members' ages and interesting facts;

Jaehyun

Jaehyun in a behind-the-scenes photo for BND's song, What Door.

Full name: Myung Jae Hyun

Myung Jae Hyun Date of birth: December 4, 2003

December 4, 2003 Age: 20 years old in 2024

20 years old in 2024 Birth sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: Daebang, Dongjak, Seoul, South Korea

Daebang, Dongjak, Seoul, South Korea Nationality: South Korean

South Korean Languages: Korean, English

Jaehyun was a trainee at YG Entertainment before he joined KOZ Entertainment and previously took dance lessons at Def Dance Skool. In January 2024, he joined the MC lineup for the MNET music show M Countdown alongside Sung Hanbin from the ZeroBaseOne boy band and Sohee from RIIZE. Jaehyun is also into sports and likes to play soccer and golf.

Sungho

Sungho during BND's concept photoshoot for their EP 'How?' in April 2024

Full name: Park Sung Ho

Park Sung Ho Nickname: Shoulders, Top Gun

Shoulders, Top Gun Date of birth: September 4, 2003

September 4, 2003 Age: 20 years old in 2024

20 years old in 2024 Birth sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Wonju, Gangwon, South Korea

Wonju, Gangwon, South Korea Nationality: South Korean

South Korean Languages: Korean, English (basic)

Sungho is the eldest member of the BoyNextDoor band and is known for his love of art and animals. He got the nickname Shoulders because of his broad shoulders. He wears eye contact due to his bad eyesight, and he is left-handed. Sungho has been singing since middle school.

Riwoo

Riwoo during an August 2024 solo photoshoot.

Full name: Lee Sang Hyeok

Lee Sang Hyeok Date of birth: October 22, 2003

October 22, 2003 Age: 20 years old in 2024

20 years old in 2024 Birth sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Beondong, Gangbuk, Seoul, South Korea

Beondong, Gangbuk, Seoul, South Korea Nationality: South Korean

South Korean Language: Korean, English (basic)

Riwoo is one of the best dancers on BoyNextDoor and has been to several South Korean dance talent shows. He took dancing classes at Def Dance School and is an alumnus of Hanlim Multi Art School. Riwoo is a dog lover and has a Pomeranian called Daebak-i.

Taesan

Taesan during the photoshoot concept for BND's second EP 'How?'

Full name: HanDong Min

HanDong Min Date of birth: August 10, 2004

August 10, 2004 Age: 20 years old in 2024

20 years old in 2024 Birth sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Hwajeongdong, Seo, Gwangju, South Korea

Hwajeongdong, Seo, Gwangju, South Korea Nationality: South Korean

South Korean Language: Korean, English

Taesan is the longest-trained among the BoyNextDoor members. He trained for seven years (2016-2023) under Source Music since middle school. Taesan is an alumnus of Chungdam High School and has been writing music since he was in 10th grade. He plays the piano and looks up to The Carpenters and Richard Sanderson for musical inspiration.

Leehan

Leehan during the BoyNextDoor and PARCO's campaign to celebrate the release of the EP 'And' in Japan

Full name: KimDong Hyun

KimDong Hyun Nickname: The Anchor

The Anchor Date of birth: October 20, 2004

October 20, 2004 Age: 19 years old in 2024

19 years old in 2024 Birth sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Allakdong, Dongnae, Busan, South Korea

Allakdong, Dongnae, Busan, South Korea Nationality: South Korean

South Korean Language: Korean

Leehan is often called the Therapist of KOZ Entertainment because of his positive attitude and being a great listener. He graduated from Anrak Middle School and took dance lessons at SDK Art Factory. He is good at Taekwondo and enjoys raising fish and decorating fish tanks.

Woonhak

Woonhak during the making of BND's Japanese EP, 'And'

Full name: Kim Woon Hak

Kim Woon Hak Date of birth: November 29, 2006

November 29, 2006 Age: 17 years old

17 years old Birth sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: Iuidong, Yeongtong, Suwon, Gyeonggi, South Korea

Iuidong, Yeongtong, Suwon, Gyeonggi, South Korea Nationality: South Korean

South Korean Language: Korean, English (basic)

Woonhak is BoyNextDoor's youngest member (maknae) and has been training since 2020. He previously appeared on the SBS music show Inkigayo as an MC alongside Park Jihu and Yeonjum from the boy band TXT. Woonhak plays basketball for fun and is a fan of retired NBA star Michael Jordan.

BoyNextDoor members' heights and positions

Jaehyun: 5 feet 10 inches (1.77 m/177 cm) Leader, rapper, dancer, vocalist

5 feet 10 inches (1.77 m/177 cm) Leader, rapper, dancer, vocalist Sungho: 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m/173 cm) Main vocalist, dance

5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m/173 cm) Main vocalist, dance Riwoo: 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m/170 cm) Main dancer, vocalist

5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m/170 cm) Main dancer, vocalist Taesan: 6 feet (1.82 m/182 cm) Rapper, vocalist, dancer, visual

6 feet (1.82 m/182 cm) Rapper, vocalist, dancer, visual Leehan: 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 m/180 cm) Vocalist, dancer, visual

5 feet 11 inches (1.8 m/180 cm) Vocalist, dancer, visual Woonhak: 6 feet (1.82 m/182 cm) Maknae, dancer, vocalist

Members of BoyNextDoor visit during a visit to the SiriusXM Studios on July 29, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.

FAQs

The BoyNextDoor boy band has moulded an approachable image since their K-pop debut. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the upcoming idols;

Who is the most popular member of BoyNextDoor?

The most popular member of the K-pop boy band is Sungho (full name Park Sung Ho), according to Ranker. He is highly praised for his powerful vocal abilities and expressive performances, which have captured the hearts of many fans.

Who is the youngest in BoyNextDoor?

Woonhak is BoyNextDoor’s maknae (youngest member). He was born on November 29, 2006, making him 17 years old as of 2024.

Who is the leader of BoyNextDoor?

BoyNextDoor's leader is Jaehyun, full name Myung Jae Hyun. He is a multi-talented rapper, dancer, vocalist, and songwriter born December 4, 2003, in Daebang, Dongjak, Seoul, South Korea.

Members of the BoyNextDoor boy group during the 2023 Asia Artist Awards at the Philippine Arena on December 14, 2023 in Bulacan, Philippines.

Who is the visual of BoyNextDoor?

Taesan is often recognized as the band's visual. In K-pop, the visual position is usually given to the member who is considered attractive and often represents the group's image.

Who is the main vocalist of BoyNextDoor?

The main vocalist of BoyNextDoor is Sungho. He is known for his impressive vocal skills and is the eldest member of the group (born on September 4, 2003).

Is BoyNextDoor under HYBE?

BoyNextDoor is under KOZ Entertainment, which is a sub-label of HYBE Corporation. KOZ Entertainment was founded by rapper-producer Zico in 2019 and became a subsidiary of HYBE in 2020.

What is the BoyNextDoor fandom name?

The official fandom name for BoyNextDoor is OneDoor. This name signifies that the fans are the only door that connects the band to the world, helping them open doors to bigger opportunities.

The K-pop boy band made their debut on May 30, 2023, with their single album, Who! They made their Japanese debut on July 20, 2024, with their single, And.

BoyNextDoor members during the MBC Every1 variety show 'Weekly Idol' at MBC Dream Center on April 17, 2024, in Goyang, South Korea.

BoyNextDoor members have quickly made a mark in the vibrant K-pop industry since their debut. Stay tuned to see what exciting milestones the band will reach next in their musical journey.

