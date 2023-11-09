Cliff Central podcaster Gareth Cliff has come under fire for sharing a meme directed at Minister Naledi Pandor

The former radio presenter alluded to the Minister as being a turd and used a distasteful emoji

Gareth Cliff has since addressed the uproar on his Instagram stories and said he will not tip-toe around people's emotional fragility

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

Gareth Cliff shared a meme directed at Naledi Pandor, and Twitter came guns blazing at him. Image: @grcliff, Eduardo Munoz/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Gareth Cliff has come under fire for sharing a distasteful meme directed at Minister Naledi Pandor. In his meme, he used the word turd and added a 'poop' emoji.

Gareth Cliff mocks Naledi Pandor

The former radio presenter turned podcaster alluded to the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, as being a turd. He used a picture of her wearing a brown scarf and attempted to share a joke using the minister's photo.

In the meme shared on his Instagram stories, Gareth wrote:

PAY ATTENTION:

"When the best you can come up with for Halloween is to dress up as a turd."

An X user, @ApheleleJody, shared a screenshot.

Netizens slam Gareth Cliff

Twitter is in a frenzy over this post, and as soon as people caught wind of Cliff's post, he topped the trends list.

@Melanin_Mmaps argued:

"Any chance Gareth Cliff gets to be racist he will use it."

@CameronPetersSA mentioned:

"Gareth Cliff referring to Minister Dr Naledi Pandor as a "turd" simply for being a Black woman wearing a Brown scarf is another reminder that white racists do not change."

@ClaysonMonyela shared:

"Dear @GarethCliff, if you meant this as an attack on Dr Naledi Pandor, you missed. It tells us more about you. I won't bother attaching the obvious labels. What a miserable soul you are!"

@ThamiMilis said:

"Gareth Cliff attacking Naledi Pandor for wearing hijab is shocking and disgusting by Gareth. Rainbow Nation has always been a scam."

Gareth sends a message to netizens upset by his post

Gareth Cliff, of Cliff Central fame, has since addressed the uproar on his Instagram stories and said he will not tip-toe around people's emotional fragility

Responding to the hateful posts, Cliff said he could not care less whether people were mad at him. He compared his post to the previous ones where he called out international leader Joe Biden and DA leader John Steenhuisen.

"People are very stupid. The ones who get upset when I say John Steenhuisen needs to lose weight if he wants votes are different to the ones who get upset when I call Joe Biden a cadaver, and those are different to the ones who get cross when I talk about Naledi Pandor. All hypocrites.

"I don't care if you're upset or offended. Those are your problems to deal with. I'm not required to be polite or tiptoe around your emotional fragility. As 2024 rolls around, expect me to care even less. And call me whatever you like. You don't know what's in my head. You can't know.

Cliff said he is not interested in caring about what strangers think about him.

Malema under fire for comments on the Springboks

In a previous report from Briefly News, Economic Freedom Fighter's leader, Julius Malema, was blamed for trying to cause racial division.

The CIC was accused after netizens on social media attributed the absence of 10 players from the tour to racism.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News