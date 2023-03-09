Gareth Cliff reportedly slammed Wits University's protesting students and refused to pay tax toward free education

The media personality allegedly said he doesn't care about anyone's education, adding that it is not his responsibility to pay for the protesting students' education

Gareth Cliff's remarks divided Mzansi with some people supporting him and others completely disagreeing with him

Gareth Cliff refuses to pay taxes toward free education. The seasoned radio personality slammed students who are taking part in the Wits University fees must fall protest in Johannesburg.

Gareth Cliff reportedly says he doesn't care about anyone's education

IOL reports that the media personality said he will not pay for anyone's education because it's not his responsibility. The publication reports that the former 5FM presenter further said that he doesn't care whether students are educated or not.

Gareth Cliff's free education remarks divide Mzansi

Social media users took to Twitter and shared mixed reactions to the star's remarks. Some slammed Gareth Cliff for refusing to support students calling for free education and others agreed with him.

@ItsRadebe

"They are not using his tax. They can use mine."

@NicFester said:

"Completely right."

@jkartoon wrote:

"We are not their parents."

@bishopdave1965 commented:

"Well done @GarethCliff you already pay taxes and those taxes are supposed to go to education. It is the government's responsibility to provide education not the citizens of South Africa."

@GarthPo13111747 said:

"Could not agree more. The students can go ask the dying man in Nkandla to pay their fees. He promised free higher education."

@Mthobysy wrote:

"He has been paying and will continue paying. Where does he think NSFAS money comes from."

@RichardTomes7 added:

"Ok! I clearly the wrong message about what @GarethCliffsaid earlier.I agree! We can have free basic health and education, but a degree, as good as it is for our economy, is not a basic human need - should not be free! Tax payers should not be educating other people’s children."

