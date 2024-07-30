The Gauteng MEC for Education Matome Chiloane has announced that the Pretoria Girls High principal was suspended for three months

The suspension took place after the school went viral for some of its students reportedly opening a WhatsApp group chat to complain about black learners

The principal's suspension followed the suspension of 12 learners who were implicated in the racial controversy

Matome Chiloane said the Pretoria High School principal was suspended for 3 months. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane revealed that the Pretoria Girls High School principal had been placed on a three-month suspension.

Pretoria Girls High principal suspended

According to SABC News, the suspension followed a controversy which went viral. Pupils of the school reportedly opened a WhatsApp group chat to complain about black learners from the school.

The learners also reportedly exchanged racial comments and micro-aggressive comments against black learners. The pupils were suspended. South African Police Service visibility has been increased around the school in anticipation of the disciplinary hearings. Nyalas are also patrolling in the area.

South Africans applaud the suspension

Netizens discussing the case on Facebook applauded the principal's suspension, but some believed it was not enough.

Sam Ndlangwe Sam said:

"Their parents must be punished by doing community service at black schools by cleaning toilets, serving food for two weeks and using public transport."

Andrew Shakespeare Mosotho asked:

"Why not a permanent suspension?"

Luyolo Leo Silingela said:

"A three-month suspension is nothing compared to what those girls went through."

Chris Bby said:

"That's nothing. Justice must properly take its course. These ones belong behind bars."

Robinson maakana said:

"This isn't to the way to deal with this kind of problem."

Pinelands High School in the spotlight for black learners' "auction"

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Pinelands High School in the Western Cape was cast into the spotlight.

This was after a video of the coloured learners auctioning black learners went viral. South Africans condemned the video and the incident.

