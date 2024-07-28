Several learners from Pinelands High School were suspended pending an investigation into alleged racism and bullying

The move emanated from a viral video depicting coloured learners auctioning off black learners held in a cage

The video, titled ‘Slavery at schools is crazy’, received much backlash from many social media users who voiced out their disgust

Pinelands High School suspended several learners pending a probe into alleged racism and bullying. Images: Stock Images.

Cape Town’s Pinelands High School has suspended several pupils pending an investigation into alleged racism and bullying.

Pinelands 'Slavery at school' viral video

According to ENCA, the probe stemmed from a viral video titled ‘Slavery at schools is crazy’, which showed coloured learners standing outside a caged area while their black counterparts were inside. In the clip, one learner pretended to be an auctioneer and acted out a faux bidding process, where he sold the caged pupils. A parent who spoke to News24 explained that a group of male pupils attempted to force her child into the skit, but he managed to escape:

“They were picking up black boys and putting them in the cage. It’s not like they went willingly.”

According to the publication, the Western Cape’s Education Department was aware of the clip and the involved learners were interviewed and offered support.

South Africans horrified by video

Many netizens were appalled that such behaviour would occur 30 years into a democratic South Africa.

@BbwMaturity explained:

“No one comes out of their mom’s womb a racist. It is a learned behaviour that stems from the parents. Start there... racist parents in SA indoctrinate their views and beliefs on their children. This behaviour at the school hardly surprises me. We’ve diehard unrepentant racists in SA.”

@PostiveImpact89 said:

“They are bringing back human zoos.”

@getsajid commented:

“Wow, how inhumane and deeply disturbing to watch.”

@NoeNoks wondered:

“The black kids were auctioned off in South Africa in 2024? 😳😳 PINELANDS HIGH SCHOOL.”

@rowehunters thought:

“Pretoria Girls High School? Pinelands High School? All in the same week? 💔”

12 learners suspended over anti-black WhatsApp group

In related Briefly News, Pretoria High School for Girls suspended 12 learners following allegations of racism and bullying.

The move followed an expose about a group of white pupils who allegedly created a WhatsApp group to berate black learners.

The school’s SGB would hold disciplinary hearings for the implicated pupils while the department would probe the involved staff.

