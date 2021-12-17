AKA Takes Mom Lynn Forbes on a Date Night, Mzansi Reacts: "Mom and Son Moment"

AKA proved to many that he is still a loving son when he took his mom, Lynn Forbes, on a date night on Thursday

The Fela In Versace hitmaker took to social media to share a snap of himself with his mom at a top restaurant

Supa Mega's fans praised him for taking some time out his busy life to spend some precious moments with his mother

AKA is such a momma's boy. The rapper took his mother, Lynn Forbes, out for a date night on Thursday, 16 December.

AKA took his mom Lynn Forbes out for dinner. Image: @akaworldwide, @lynnforbesza

Source: Instagram

The Fela In Versace hitmaker took to social media to share the snap of the priceless moment. Supa Mega captioned the pic he posted on Instagram:

"Dinner for two."

The award-winning star's fans took to his timeline to share their thoughts on his post. Many praised the artist for taking some time out of his busy schedule to chill with Lynn Forbes.

thabiso_worldwide said:

"Mom and son moment."

zerochills_2050 wrote:

"Your mom looks young, more like she is your sister, talk about aging gracefully."

benny_chill commented:

"The Family Way."

dlanteri said:

"Love this. Your Mom will always be your love and support. She is one amazing Glammy. I am in awe of @lynnforbesza and @akaworldwide keep doing what you doing. God only gives battles to his strongest soldiers. I wish you all love and comfort during this festive season."

faith.chongo added:

"Priceless moments."

AKA cheers up sick Kairo Forbes

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kairo Forbes praised her father AKA for being the best daddy. The young influencer took to social media and shared that the rapper cheered her up when she was sick on Thursday, 25 November.

Kairo, who is Supa Mega and DJ Zinhle's daughter, took to Instagram to share that she was not feeling well when she woke up in the morning but the Fela In Vesace hitmaker made it all go away.

Kairo posted three snaps of herself looking much better after AKA intervened and took care of her. She captioned her post:

"I woke up with a little tummy bug but then daddy made me feel better."

