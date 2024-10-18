The City of Tshwane elected Eugene Modise as the deputy mayor, replacing Nasiphi Moya

Moya was elected as the Tshwane mayor weeks after Democratic Alliance's Cilliers Brink was ousted with a motion of no confidence

South Africans were anxious about the new Tshwane administration, and some wondered whether Tshwane would improve

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties and Parliament.

Eugene Modise has been elected as Tshwane's new deputy mayor. Images: Toko Masemola/ Facebook and Guillem Sartorio/Bloomberg via Getty Images

TSHWANE — Eugene Modise has been appointed as the new deputy mayor of Tshwane after the council voted for him.

Eugene Modise, new Tshwane deputy mayor

eNCA reported that Modise replaced Nasiphi Moya, elected as the Tshwane mayor. Modise, the African National Congress's regional chairperson, said he would prioritise supporting Moya and accelerating service delivery in some of the country's townships and the metro.

He also said accountability for fixing the city's finances would be another priority. He noted that the new administration will ensure that Tshwane's status improves. However, the Democratic Alliance accused him of owing the municipality R690,000. The DA called for his accountability.

South Africans weigh in

Netizens on Facebook shared their views on the election of the new deputy mayor.

Nthato Tlhapi said:

"I guess tonight we should brace ourselves for lights out."

Dineo Dineo said:

"The service delivery will be worse than 18 months of Cilliers. They will cry blood and feel like they have an ancestral calling."

Gogo Gadal said:

"Chest pain handled safely."

Makopa Waga Molepo said:

"It seems as if Tshwane mayors don't last long in the mayoral seat."

Cilliers Brink expresses fears of coalition

In a related article, Briefly News reported that former mayor Cilliers Brink said the DA fears that the coalition between the African National Congress and the Economic Freedom Fighters would not yield favourable fruits.

Brink spoke after Nasiphi Moya was voted as the mayor of Tshwane. He said the coalition would reverse the gains the DA achieved in the city. South Africans dismissed him and said he should accept defeat.

Source: Briefly News