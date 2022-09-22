The African National Congress executive mayor of Nelson Mandel bay has been Ousted through a motion of no confidence

The motion of no confidence was the third attempt to remove Eugene Johnson, who the opposition has blamed for the protracted water crisis in the area

Democratic Alliance member Retief Odendaal has been elected as the new mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

NELSON MANDELA BAY - A motion of no confidence on Wednesday, 21 September, has resulted in the removal of the ANC executive mayor in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The coalition government in Nelson Mandela Bay elected DA's Retief Odendaal as mayor after Eugene Johnson was removed from the position. Image: @Our_DA

Source: Twitter

Eugene Johnson was elected mayor in November 2021 by a one-vote margin and has been subject to several attempts to remove her since then.

According to News24, the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) and African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) lobbied other parties to endorse a motion of no confidence in Johnson in December 2021 to no avail.

The opposition, which has been gunning for Johnson, blamed the former mayor for the protracted water crisis in the region even though the water crisis was present before Johnson's coalition government took over.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Democratic Alliance's (DA) Retief Odendal has been elected the new mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay in the aftermath of the motion of no confidence.

TimesLIVE reported that Odendaal served as a Nelson Mandela Bay councillor from 2009 and returned to the city this year after a stretch as a member of the legislature in the Eastern Cape.

South Africans react to the removal of Eugene Johnson as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay

While some South Africans congratulated the coalition government on the removal of Johnson, others speculated that the waring in coalitions does not bode well for future coalition governments on a national level.

Here are some comments:

@katemuller1986 commented:

"Wow it sounds great, I'm wishing you congratulations"

@thedavidventer said:

"Now do Cyril"

@Mageba24382229 added:

"Imagine this happening on a national level of gvt coalitions. It will be chaos far worse than ANC factions, services will stand still, probably abandoned via shenanigans of conspiracy theories."

@ToryceSA tweeted:

"Good news, anything that has to do with ANC being removed is good news. It's a win for the people and a loss for the thieves."

Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse confident that ANC backed motion of no confidence will fail

In other news, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress (ANC) has been gunning for Joburg executive mayor Mpho Phalatse. Still, Phalaste is confident that their plans to get rid of her will fail.

The ruling party and smaller parties intend to submit a motion of no confidence against the Mayor of Johannesburg. They accuse Phalatse of failing to do her job and colluding with deposed Speaker Vasco da Gama, among other things, to suppress fraud reports in the city.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News