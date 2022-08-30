King Misuzulu Ka Zwelinithini was honoured by the Economic Freedom Fighters leaders on Monday, 29 August

The party stated that it paid the new Zulu King a visit to honour him and the Zulu nation's rich history

Some South Africans are convinced that the EFF is trying to buy votes from the Zulu people by cosying up to the King

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

DURBAN - The Economic Freedom Fighters visited King Misuzulu Ka Zwelinithini's residence on 29 August to pay homage to the new Zulu King.

The EFF is showing its support for the new Zulu King amid battles for the royal throne. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

This comes after EFF leader Julius Malema took to social media and stated that Misuzulu is the rightful Zulu King in the wake of disputes for the throne.

EFF Secretary General Marshall Dlamini, along with EFF leaders in KZN, went to Misuzulu's home dressed in the party's red berets and paid homage to the rich history of the Zulu nation and posted the festivities on Twitter.

The EFF stated that the Zulu nation played an important role by fighting against colonial powers and protecting the land against colonial forces.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The post read:

"The Zulu nation occupies a place of significance in the history of the continent, as a nation that defied colonial conquest and waged commendable struggles against forces of colonialism in defence of our land. The EFF paid homage to this rich history."

The party members also took pictures with the new Zulu King, which were posted on social media.

South Africans weigh in on the EFF's visit

@Jeremy991999303 said:

"I see the strategy of the EFF, ....this is all in the hopes that The Zulu people will vote for EFF. They bought King Dalindyebo a car in the hopes that they'll score votes "

@Raoul96339693 said:

"Did Marshall make a deal with the king, a lavish European car, for the votes of his idiot followers? Remember, Julius gave king Dalidumbo a car for votes. EFF leadership spoiling the wealthy and leaving the poor hungry and homeless. Sies EFF."

@ZwaneSibo said:

"The king has been on the throne for nearly a year now why do you come now after you show his event had a support base you were silent all along lool ."

"Cars and houses for votes": EFF gains support from AbaThembu King after promise of a Mercedes Benz

Briefly News previously reported that AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has shown support for the Economic Freedom Fighters and has encouraged supporters to vote for the Red Berets in the upcoming municipal elections.

The AmaThembu King addressed supporters at an EFF rally over the weekend in Mthatha, Eastern Cape and even shared that the political organisation promised to purchase him a luxury car.

Dalindyebo shared with those gathered that the Commander in Chief of the EFF, Julius Malema, said he would buy him a Mercedes Benz ML. He called Malema's offer of a new car a "beautiful gesture", according to News24.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News