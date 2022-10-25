A TikTok account, @popup_gh, shared a funny video of four school kids who waited after class to dance

Two of the kids challenged each other as one of them displayed a hilarious selfie move that got many peeps talking about his footwork and confidence

Social media users who reacted to the video said that the kids must think highly of their dance moves

A viral video has shown the moment some students were secretly captured on camera as they waited to jive their hearts out after school.

Taking a position as if they were going to engage in a physical fight, one of the boys started showing off his impressive skills.

Many were amazed by how serious the school kids were with their funny dance styles. Image: @popup_gh.

Dance battle after school hours

While the dance battle commenced, two other boys stood by to watch. After the first person was done with his moves, the second competitor engaged in even funnier styles.

They kept dancing for some time before dispersing. The clip posted by @popup_gh has since racked up 27k likes and has left many netizens in stitches.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 200 comments.

Here are some of the coolest reactions:

Elon_Rex said:

"The selfie move is mad."

Efya serwaa is wowed:

"They are serious dancers in their minds."

kwekuscareygh explained:

"This is called a street battle."

amaruler.org reacted:

"They are both good dancers."

3.thymes added:

"I used to do this with my friends back home."

Younggaza436 wrote:

"I’m sure they argued at school about who the better dancer was, so they needed a challenge after school."

Traveler giggled:

"The selfie guy must be protected at all costs."

