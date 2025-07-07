An American woman shared her excitement about discovering Aromat on TikTok, praising how it enhanced her eggs

Aromat, a South African seasoning, quickly gained global attention after a US lady raved about its umami flavour and asked for recipe suggestions

South Africans flooded the comments with creative ways to use Aromat, from sprinkling it on popcorn to adding it to mashed potatoes and more

An American woman recently discovered the iconic South African seasoning, Aromat, and she's raving about it in her TikTok video.

An American woman shared her love for Aromat in a TikTok video, asking for suggestions from South Africans.

Source: TikTok

American woman discovers Aromat

The discovery was shared in a video by the stunner herself on her social media handle, @livingthedreamwithtia, on 5 July 2025.

@livingthedreamwithtia went on to say that when she was purchasing the seasoning product at a store in South Africa, many of the staff recommended that she put it into her eggs. She excitedly described how the seasoning enhanced her eggs, leaving her craving more.

Aromat, a popular product in South Africa, is a savoury all-purpose seasoning known for its distinctive umami flavour. It’s commonly used to elevate a variety of dishes, from scrambled eggs to soups and salads. In her clip, @livingthedreamwithtia shared her surprise at how the seasoning turned her ordinary eggs into a flavour-packed meal. She was impressed by the depth of flavour it added and couldn’t stop talking about it.

She even asked her followers for suggestions on what other dishes she could use it in. Fellow food enthusiasts quickly flooded the comments with ideas, suggesting everything from sprinkling it on popcorn, mixing it into mashed potatoes, or even using it as a seasoning for grilled chicken.

The excitement over her new find is an example of how food can connect people from different cultures. What started as a simple discovery has sparked a global conversation, introducing many to the wonders of Aromat and its versatility in the kitchen.

For many South Africans, Aromat is a staple in the kitchen, but for this American woman, it has now become an essential ingredient for adding a little extra flavour to her meals. It seems the seasoning’s fame is spreading far beyond Mzansi’s borders!

Watch the video below:

SA chimes in on the Aromat talk

The online community reacted as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts and offer recommendations.

Bseriesonly said:

"Aromat on mielie with melted butter."

NadiaLeila added:

"Also on popcorn."

Mpumzi Tutuse expressed:

"Put it on everything except sweets."

Larnelle wrote:

"You should try them on popcorn also as seasoning, but the homemade popcorn kernels that you pop in oil."

SunFlower commented :

"What don't we use aromat on. I put it in my mash with grated onion, margarine and milk, it's divine. Also on toast with melted cheese, and it's a must on Macaronni and cheese."

