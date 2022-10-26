Murdah Bongz took to his timeline recently and hinted that they're apparently expecting another bundle of joy with DJ Zinhle

According to reports, the dance music producer shared that him and his reality TV star wife are apparently expecting a brother or sister for their daughter Asante

Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle both have a baby each from their previous relationships and usually serve Mzansi blended family goals on the timeline

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Murdah Bongz is happily in love and enjoying every moment of being a family man. DJ Zinhle's hubby has hinted that the DJ might be pregnant with their second child.

Murdah Bongz has hinted that he wants another bundle of joy with DJ Zinhle. Image: @murdahbongz, @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

The celeb couple, who got married privately, already have a daughter named Asante. They also both have bundles of joy from their previous relationships.

ZAlebs reports that Murdah Bongz, who calls himself MÖRDA these days, apparently took to his official Instagram account and hinted that Asante's younger brother or sister is on the way.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Asante is the couple's one-year-old daughter. She recently celebrated her first birthday. DJ Zinhle has another daughter with another popular South African musician, AKA.

Even though the rapper and Zinhle went their separate ways, they're still co-parenting goals. They usually spend time together with their daughter Kairo. Murdah Bongz also has a good relationship with Kairo and his dad.

DJ Tira pens sweet birthday message to his wife Gugu Khathi

In other celeb couple news, Briefly News reported that DJ Tira took to his timeline to show love to his wife, Gugu Khathi. The Afrotainment boss penned a sweet birthday message to his "ride or die".

The Thank Your Mr DJ hitmaker thanked his boo for making the happiest man on earth. He shared that Gugu gives him "unconditional love".

Taking to Instagram, Tira posted snaps of himself and his wife. He also shared a video when his whole family surprised Gugu at the Kruger National Park. He added:

"Thank you for giving me the best family I have always dreamed of. You make life worth living... May God keep you and our family safe. I love you."

Other celebs and Malume's followers took to his comment section to with Gugu a happy birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News