Reality TV star Lasizwe was roasted on the timeline for not being funny after a video of the star and content creator Moghelingz surfaced online

The media personality and the award-winning content creator were acting the fool in the video but many were not impressed

Some people shared that they realised that Lasizwe is not entertaining a long time ago but couldn't say anything because they were scared of being called haters

Lasizwe is being roasted on social media for allegedly not being funny. Tweeps were reacting to a video of the media personality and award-winning content creator, Moghelingz.

The reality TV star and Moghelingz were acting the fool in the clip but it seems many were not entertained. Taking to Twitter, @kuanele_ quoted the tweet and commented:

"When you see Lasizwe in a video that’s meant to be funny, just know it’s not."

Other unimpressed tweeps took to her comment section and agreed with her. Many shared that it's been a minute since they realised Lasizwe's videos are not funny.

@Tazex8 said:

"Finally, at first I thought I was just a hater."

@Sfiso_Mushroom wrote:

"Even uMzekezeke couldn't fosta the way La Sizwe is fosting."

@_BongiweNgwenya commented:

"Yena he overdoes things bakithi."

@dabisifiso said:

"Lasizwe has never been funny."

@daddyjack05 wrote:

"No seriously even that partner, sometimes we glorify nonsense."

@theFitnessPrii added:

"I thought I was a hater y'all. But I don't find him funny at all."

