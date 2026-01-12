Rugby star was hospitalised after developing a serious knee infection, raising questions over player safety at Cape Town Stadium

Head coach John Dobson criticised the deteriorating pitch, blaming its poor condition for a string of injuries among Stormers players

The controversy comes after a busy stadium schedule, including a World Supercross GP event, which left the turf worn and uneven ahead of crucial United Rugby Championship matches

Stormers Rugby Club has criticised the condition of Cape Town Stadium, blaming it for an injury to one of its star players. Head coach John Dobson launched a scathing attack on the deteriorating state of the pitch, linking it to the high number of injuries in the team, including the hospitalisation of lock Adré Smith after he developed a knee infection.

Stormers head coach John Dobson slammed the condition of the Cape Town Stadium. Image:@SARugby

Source: Instagram

The DHL Stormers use Cape Town Stadium for their home fixtures in the United Rugby Championship. Dobson expressed his dissatisfaction on Sunday, 11 January, as the team prepared for a match against Harlequins in London in the Investec Champions Cup.

During last weekend’s 13‑8 win over the Bulls, the Stormers suffered multiple injuries. Prop Ali Vermaak limped off early and was later diagnosed with a ruptured Achilles. Ruan Ackermann also sustained a serious neck injury that will keep him sidelined for months. However, Smith’s injury struck the deepest nerve for Dobson.

Smith suffered a serious injury after landing on a bare patch of the pitch, splitting his knee open and developing an infection. Doctors have attributed the infection directly to the poor condition of the field. He has been hospitalised for several days, a situation Dobson described as unacceptable for a team playing at home.

Adre Smith during the United Rugby Championship match between DHL Stormers and Glasgow Warriors at DHL Stadium on April 22, 2022, in Cape Town, South Africa. Image: Ashley Vlotman

Source: Getty Images

Dobson warned that Smith’s case is not isolated, but part of a broader pattern linked to the stadium’s hybrid surface, which he believes is contributing to an increase in non-contact injuries.

“We were promised a world-class pitch, and we do not have one,” Dobson said.

“We have seen turf toe injuries, abrasions, infections and even an increased risk of concussion on an unpadded surface. Player safety is our biggest concern.”

Cape Town Stadium conditions raise safety concerns

The Stormers had raised alarms about the pitch even before Christmas, after a World Supercross GP event left the turf brown and worn just weeks before a URC clash with the Lions. At the time, stadium officials insisted the surface met World Rugby standards, but the recent injuries have reignited concerns over player safety.

The Stormers are preparing for a busy season, including welcoming Springboks captain Siya Kolisi in July. They also extended the contract of promising star Sacha Feinberg Mngomezulu, who impressed for South Africa in 2025 and would have been in demand by many clubs. Ensuring player safety on their home pitch will be crucial for maintaining performance and protecting key players.

