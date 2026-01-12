Meet The Khumalos cast lineup: Who played the iconic family matriarch?

One of the most entertaining comedy films in South Africa is Meet The Khumalos, directed by seasoned filmmaker Jayan Moodley. The movie explores themes of love, friendship, betrayal, and revenge. The Meet The Khumalos cast lineup features experienced actors who deliver compelling and memorable performances.

The movie is a reimagining of the 2017 groundbreaking film Meet the Kandasamys , directed by the same filmmaker, Jayan Moodley.

, directed by the same filmmaker, Jayan Moodley. Two women who were once childhood friends become neighbours as married women, carrying an unresolved grudge that forces them to unite.

While the feuding women plot against each other, their children fall in love, and their husbands remain close friends.

The cast of Meet the Khumalos are seasoned actors

The acting ensemble of Meet the Khumalos was carefully selected from some of the best talent in the industry. Lead actresses Grace and Bongi Sithole, for instance, have nearly 50 years of combined experience in acting. Below are brief profiles of some of the cast members:

Khosi Ngema as Sphe Sithole

Full name Makhosazane Yolanda Ngema Nickname Khosi Ngema Date of birth 2 November 1999 Age 26 years old in 2025 Place of birth Johannesburg, South Africa Role Sphe Sithole

Khosi portrays Sphe, the daughter of one of the film’s protagonists, who must fight for her right to love the son of her mother’s arch-enemy. In a Romeo-and-Juliet-style narrative, she secretly sneaks out to be with her lover. Speaking to Glamour about her role, she said:

Sphe is your girl-next-door—literally—but also kind, artistic, and guided by her heart. She has a beautiful relationship with her mother. What drew me to her most was her dynamic with her mom and with Sizwe. The star-crossed lovers aspect was exciting to play, and she is relentless in her love for others.

Khosi was one of the youngest actors on set and expressed excitement about learning from industry veterans such as Khanyi Mbau and Ayanda Borotho.

Ayanda Borotho as Bongi Sithole

Full name Ayanda Borotho (née Ngubane) Date of birth 13 January 1981 Age 44 years old in 2025 Place of birth Ntuzuma, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Role Bongi Sithole

Ayanda Borotho is a seasoned actress with over 25 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She is known for her roles in television series, including Isibaya and Shaka Ilembe.

Before focusing fully on acting, TVSA reported that she worked as a model and is now regarded as one of the industry’s most versatile performers. She graduated from Brettonwood High School and later attended the AAA School of Advertising.

Khanyi Mbau as Grace Khumalo

Full name Khanyisile Jacqueline Mchunu Mbau Date of birth 15 October 1984 Age 41 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth Soweto, South Africa Role Grace Khumalo

Grace is the sophisticated matriarch who runs her household with style, discipline, and authority. Khanyi Mbau brought this character to life with depth and precision, showcasing the experience she has gained over the years. Speaking to Glamour about her experience working with Netflix, she said:

Being part of such a global platform is my career’s greatest achievement. I am humbled and filled with gratitude.

Mbau is also a businesswoman, artist, and television personality. She is divorced from Mandla Mthembu and has a daughter, Khanukani Mbau.

Jesse Suntele as Grace’s son, Sizwe Khumalo

Full name Jesse Suntele Nickname J-Flo Date of birth 18 September 1992 Age 33 years old in 2025 Place of birth Johannesburg, South Africa Role Sizwe Khumalo

Sizwe falls deeply in love with Sphe Sithole, despite knowing she is the daughter of his mother’s sworn enemy. He secretly arranges meetings with her, hoping their mothers will eventually reconcile.

In the film, Jesse Suntele brought the character to life with a blend of charm, confidence, and rebellious energy. In an interview with Glamour about his on-screen chemistry with Khosi Ngema, he said:

Khosi and Sphe have so much in common. They are kind-hearted and open-minded, which made it easy to work together. We brought our off-screen friendship into the film, which helped the characters feel authentic.

Connie Chiume starred as mother-in-law Mavis

Full name Connie Temweka Gabisile Chiume Date of birth 5 June 1952 Place of birth Welkom, Orange Free State, South Africa Died 6 August 2024 (at Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa) Age at death 72 years old Role Mavis

Connie Chiume was a revered figure in the African entertainment industry. Her passing in 2024, shortly before the film’s premiere, was a significant loss. In Meet the Khumalos, she played the wise and observant mother-in-law who occasionally offered insight into the schemes unfolding around her.

Supporting roles

The above is not the full cast of Meet the Khumalos, as several actors played supporting yet essential roles. These include:

Bonga Dlamini as Grace’s supportive husband, Vusi Khumalo, who is secretly best friends with his wife’s enemy’s husband

Alizwa Sikhafungana as Lu Sithole, Sphe’s younger sister

Siyabonga Shibe as Bongi’s loving husband, Desmond Sithole, who is also guilty of befriending his wife’s enemy’s husband

Other cast members include Nandipha Khubone, Wanda Ndzambule, and Mirriam Bassa.

Frequently asked questions

Where did they shoot Meet the Khumalos ? It was primarily filmed in KwaZulu-Natal.

It was primarily filmed in KwaZulu-Natal. What is Charlotte’s real name from Meet the Khumalos ? Nandipha Khubone portrayed Charlotte in the movie.

Nandipha Khubone portrayed Charlotte in the movie. What culture is Meet the Khumalos ? The film predominantly portrays South African culture.

The film predominantly portrays South African culture. What is the movie Meet the Khumalos about? It centres on the rivalry between two women that threatens their children’s romantic relationship.

Conclusion

Meet the Khumalos is a South African romantic comedy that reinforces African cultural perspectives on parental influence in choosing life partners. Will Grace and Bongi’s longstanding feud ultimately tear their families apart? Watch the movie to find out.

