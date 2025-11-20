Who is Iyo Sky's husband? 11 facts about the Japanese WWE star

Iyo Sky is one of the most decorated women in the WWE, with an impressive record of victories. Her success in the ring has led to various inquiries into her husband and her marital journey.

Iyo Sky at State Farm Arena on July 13, 2025 (L) and at Resch Centre on June 16, 2025 (R). Photo: Andrea Kellaway/WWE, Craig Melvin/WWE (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Iyo Sky began her wrestling career in 2007 and has risen to the top of women’s WWE wrestling.

and has risen to the top of women’s WWE wrestling. She is the first Japanese wrestler in history to become a Grand Slam Champion both in the United States of America and Japan.

both in the United States of America and Japan. Iyo is not publicly dating anyone, though she has previously dated wrestlers Kazushige Nosawa and Takaaki Watanabe.

Profile summary

Full name Masami Odate Nickname Iyo Sky, Midnight Angel, Hitokiri Gender Female Date of birth May 8, 1990 Age 35 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Kamakura, Kanagawa, Japan Current residence Japan Nationality Japanese Ethnicity Asian Height 5’1” (155 cm) Weight 119 lbs (54 kg) Parents Noriko and Noruwa Okawa Siblings Mio Shiria (Sister) Marital status Single Ex-boyfriends Kazushige Nosawa and Takaaki Watanabe Profession Wrestler Net worth $3 million Social media Instagram

11 facts about Iyo Sky

Below are exciting details about the Japanese WWE star:

1. The identity of Iyo Sky’s husband is unknown

As the Times of India published, Iyo Sky’s marital status continues to confuse the public as the wrestler prefers to keep her life private, leaving fans guessing. Iyo had dated popular men in her line of work, but only for a short while, as they often ended up breaking up.

The wrestler often shares affectionate messages with her friends on her social media pages. She once tweeted a response to her ring partner, Kairi Sane, for calling her pretty by saying:

And I will kiss you @ImKingKota HAHA.

In another instance, she celebrated Kai on her X (Twitter) page when she wrote:

She is so sweet, strong, kind, smart, wonderful, and beautiful woman. My dearest and best friend. I love you. Everyone loves you.

Facts about Iyo Sky. Photo: @iyo_sky on Instagram (modified by author)

Iyo Sky was previously engaged to fellow wrestler Takaaki Watanabe, popularly known as Evil, according to The Times of India. The timeline of their romance is not public knowledge, but they have since broken up.

3. Masami was in a romantic relationship with Kazushige Nosawa

Iyo Sky was in a romantic relationship with another Japanese wrestler, Kazushige, before she got engaged to Takaaki.

He was known for being a member of the Mexico Amigos and had his retirement fight in 2023. According to Sportskeeda, they cohabited in Koto, Tokyo, during their affair.

Iyo Sky at the WWE Post Show during WrestleMania 41 Sunday at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025. Photo: Eric Johnson/WWE

4. Iyo was arrested on suspicion of possessing a banned substance

Masami and her ex-lover, Nosawa, were apprehended on May 23, 2012, on their arrival from Mexico. The agents at the Narita International Airport suspected that the duo was hiding controlled substances in a painting. They denied the charge and were released, but announced their breakup soon after.

5. Another wrestler claimed to have planted the illegal substance

Japanese wrestler, Takuya Sugi, claimed to have planted the controlled substance on Masami and her former lover. Lucky for them, the office of the Japanese public prosecutor did not prosecute them over the substance.

6. Iyo is in her 30s in 2025

The wrestler was born on May 8, 1990, to Noriko and Noruwa Okawa. She celebrated her 35th birthday on her Instagram with the caption:

I had a wonderful birthday today!! Thank you guys!!

7. She was born and raised in Japan

The Genius of the Sky was born in Kamakura, Kanagawa, Japan. This confirms her Japanese nationality and Asian ethnicity.

Iyo Sky’s WWE career started early. She was trained by Tomohiko Hashimoto, Takashi Sasaki, and others. She is the Women’s World Champion in 2025.

Iyo Sky in the ring during a WWE Live Event at Royoguku Kokugikan on October 17, 2025. Photo: Rich Freeda/WWE

The wrestler's birth name is Masami Odate. The need to choose a ring name became a priority as she grew up and took to wrestling as a professional career. According to Wrestlezone, Iyo Sky and her older sister were a tag team fighting under the ring name Lo and Mio Shirai.

Iyo’s ring name changed with various phases in her life and wrestling career. stood out the most and remained her preferred choice. Masami spoke about the inspiration behind the nickname in an episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, saying:

Iyo Sharai means purple thunder in Japanese. So that’s why I tried to think of something when you’re hearing my name, you could imagine like a fire or like a water, whatever, like a strong fist, whatever.

She continued:

Sky, because if you hear me, if you hear Iyo Sky, you think of the sky, and you won’t forget my name. So that’s why I decided to put sky. IYO SKY, Io Sharai, both similar sounds.

10. Iyo Sky is just over five feet tall

The wrestler is notorious for sending her opponents flying with kicks, but Sportster noted that she is only five feet one inch tall. She uses her 119-pound frame to overpower her opponents, and they are left gasping for their breath.

11. Masami has an estimated net worth of $3 million

According to the Fandom Wire, Iyo Sky’s net worth is $3 million. The majority of this comes from her earnings as a WWE superstar, where she reportedly earns a salary of $500,000.

Iyo Sky at Lincoln Financial Field on April 7, 2024. Photo: WWE

Frequently asked questions

Is Iyo Sky married? The Genius of the Sky is currently unmarried, but whether she is currently dating anyone remains unknown.

The Genius of the Sky is currently unmarried, but whether she is currently dating anyone remains unknown. Does Iyo Sky have a partner? She has a tag team partner in Kairi Sane, and the duo has an incredible chemistry that goes beyond the ring.

Conclusion

While fans remain curious about Iyo Sky’s husband, the WWE star continues to keep her personal life private. She focuses instead on her successful career and close friendships within the industry.

