Meet Solofa Fatu Jr. a.k.a Rikishi: Father of WWE's The Usos and Solo Sikoa

One of the greatest names in wrestling is Solofa Fatu Jr., who is known for his contrasting temperament, shifting from a playful smile to intense aggression in the ring. He comes from a legendary wrestling family and has passed the tradition on to his sons.

Solofa Fatu Jr. is a member of the world-famous Samoan Wrestling Family , which includes Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Yokozuna, and the Wild Samoans.

, which includes Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Yokozuna, and the Wild Samoans. He was shot in the stomach in a drive-by when he was a teenager , and his mother sent him to his uncles, where he learned to wrestle.

, and his mother sent him to his uncles, where he learned to wrestle. Solofa has eight children: seven sons and a daughter.

Full name Solofa Fatu Jr. Nickname Rikishi, Junior Fatu, The Sultan Gender Male Date of birth October 11, 1965 Age 60 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth San Francisco, California, United States of America Current residence Florida, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Samoan Height 6’1” (185 cm) Weight 425 lbs (193 kg) Parents Solofa Fatu Sr. and Elevera Anoaʻi Fatu Siblings Sam (twin brother) and Eddie Marital status Married Partner Talisua Fuavai-Fatu Children 8 Education Balboa High School Profession Professional wrestler, actor, and producer Net worth $2 million

Solofa Fatu Jr. was born to a family of wrestlers

Rikishi is from the Anoaʻi family of WWE wrestlers. He is 60 years old in 2025, born on October 11, 1965, in San Francisco. According to IMDb, Fatu went to live with his uncles after sustaining a grave injury from a drive-by shooting.

It was there that he was introduced to professional wrestling. Solofa spoke to Slamwrestling about the family tradition in May 2010:

You know, I think it has to do with our upbringing. It started with Peter Maivia and the Wild Samoans. We were a family that was raised in church as far as the Christian life and so forth. We were always doing some sort of entertainment, performing for people since we were young.

He continued:

As we grew up and fell into the business of professional wrestling, it wasn’t hard for us to get out there and perform because it’s what we were raised to do. But learning that part of professional wrestling, we just kind of took that to another level.

He trained for professional wrestling while with his uncles

As ESPN published, he grew up around uncles Afa and Sika, who formed the legendary tag team, The Wild Samoans. He began his professional wrestling training under their guidance. This apprenticeship prepared him for his professional debut in 1985, launching a successful career.

He formed the Samoan Swat Team with his cousin, Samula Anoaʻi. Solofa and his cousin found fame across the globe, including Puerto Rico and Japan. The tag team’s dominance birthed the next generation of Samoan wrestlers.

Rikishi experienced different phases of wrestling

Solofa Jr.’s WWF career started in 1992 as part of The Headshrinkers, a savage tag team with Samu. They won the WWF Tag Team Championship in 1994, shortly before Samu was replaced.

Fatu’s solo run was less successful, leading him to adopt a new persona known as The Sultan. According to The Sportster, the alias "Rikishi" marked another reinvention of his persona around 1999.

This new sumo-inspired dancer teamed up with Too Cool. He gained major attention after claiming to have helped his cousin, The Rock, in the storyline involving the attack on Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Rikishi reunited with Scotty 2 Hotty in 2004

Solofa was drafted to SmackDown! in 2002 and reunited with Scotty 2 Hotty in 2004 to win the WWE Tag Team Championship. Rikishi’s in-ring WWE career ended after his release in 2004.

After leaving WWE, he returned to the independent circuit and briefly joined TNA around 2007. He occasionally makes appearances for WWE and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.

Solofa is married to Talisua Fuavai-Fatu

According to The Times of India, Rikishi’s wife is Talisua Fuavai-Fatu, and they have been married for over four decades.

Affectionately known as Sua, she stands about 5’2” tall and weighs around 60 kilograms. They raised eight children together, including seven boys and a daughter.

Rikishi’s sons have taken after their father

Solofa Fatu Jr.'s children, especially the boys, as Sportskeeda shared, are in the wrestling business, extending the Anoa'i family wrestling legacy. Jonathan, Joshua, Joseph, Thamiko, and Jeremiah have all made appearances in various WWE programs.

The Sultan’s fraternal twins, Jonathan and Joshua, best known as Jimmy and Jey Uso, reportedly form one of WWE's most successful tag teams. They are the reason Rikishi is known as the Usos' father.

Solofa’s younger son, Joseph Yokozuna Fatu, is nicknamed Solo Sikoa on SmackDown. He is the enforcer for The Bloodline and is a key figure on the roster. Another son, Thamiko T. Fatu, recently began his professional wrestling career.

Rikishi’s sons maintain varying levels of public visibility. His youngest son, Jeremiah Peniata, has not been in the ring since a brief WWE feature in childhood.

Is Rikishi still alive? Solofa is alive and healthy. He continues a life surrounded by wrestling.

Solofa is alive and healthy. He continues a life surrounded by wrestling. Did Rikishi have surgery? He recently underwent emergency surgery.

He recently underwent emergency surgery. Are Fatu and Rikishi the same person? Solofa Fatu Jr. wrestled as Rikishi in the '90s.

Conclusion

Solofa Fatu Jr. had a successful career in wrestling that began in 1985. He is one of many members of the legendary Samoan wrestling dynasty. Rikishi’s sons have followed in his footsteps, continuing the family’s legacy.

