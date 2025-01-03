Meet Bron Breakker's dad: The wrestling legend Rick Steiner

Bronson Rechsteiner, better known as Bron Breakker, is a rising star in WWE's NXT brand. He impresses fans with his energy and great talent in the ring. Alongside his growing fame, many are eager to know more about his family background, particularly Bron Breakker's dad, Rick Steiner, a wrestling legend.

Bron Breakker (July 2024, L), Rick Steiner (R), and father-son moment at NXT Championship (January 2022, C). Photos: WWE, @pro_wrestling_101, Bronson Rechsteiner (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Rick Steiner is a familiar name to wrestling fans, having been a household figure in the 1990s and early 2000s. It is no surprise that his son has chosen to follow in his footsteps. This article takes a closer look at Bron Breakker's dad and family background.

Real name Robert Rechsteiner Date of birth March 9, 1961 Place of birth Bay City, Michigan, United States Age 63 years (as of December 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Nationality American Ethnicity White Occupation Retired Professional Wrestler, Real Estate Agent Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Marital status Married Wife Jayme McKenzie Sons Bronson Rechsteiner (Bron Breakker), Hudson Rechsteiner, Maveric Rechsteiner Brother Scott Steiner Current Residence Woodstock, Georgia, United States Net worth Approximately $2 million

Who is Bron Breakker's dad?

His father is Robert Rechsteiner, a retired professional wrestler better known by his ring name, Rick Steiner. Rick was born on March 9, 1961, in Bay City, Michigan, and rose to prominence during the 1980s and 1990s.

He was often called "The Dog-Faced Gremlin" for his tough persona and exceptional mat skills. Bron has acknowledged how being Rick's son has shaped his growth, even having his father present at some of his matches. In an interview with DAZN, the NXT Heavyweight Champion said:

My entire life, there has always been a high expectation for me and a high bar for me to obtain this because I am Rick Steiner’s son. It has been that way my whole life in athletics and in school.

Rick Steiner. Photo: Pro Wrestling Legends (modified by author)

Source: Original

Rick Steiner's wrestling career highlights

Rick Steiner began his professional wrestling career in 1983, following an impressive amateur career at the University of Michigan. He began competing under his real name, Rob Rechsteiner but eventually changed to the ring name Rick Steiner.

He got his start in promotions like the Universal Wrestling Federation (UWF), where he teamed up with Sting to capture the UWF World Tag Team Championship in 1987.

After Jim Crockett Promotions acquired the UWF, Steiner moved to World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and joined "The Varsity Club" faction, where his character grew from a villainous underling to a cherished fan favourite. His singles breakthrough was in 1988 when he won the Television Championship at Starrcade.

Partnership with Scott Steiner

In 1989, Rick's younger brother Scott Steiner joined him, and together they formed the legendary tag team, The Steiner Brothers. They won many championships, including the WCW World Tag Team Championship seven times.

Their success extended to the WWF, where they won the World Tag Team Championship twice. Throughout his career, Rick Steiner blended singles success with tag team domination, creating a lasting impact on professional wrestling.

Being among the best of all time, Rick and Scott Steiner were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 1, 2022. Rick has not wrestled since 2019. Some of his accomplishments include:

NWA World Television Championship

WCW United States Championship

WCW World Television Championship

WLW Heavyweight Championship

Bron Breakker's mother

Jayme McKenzie is Bron Breakker's mom, who is also the mother to his other two siblings, Hudson and Maveric. Jayme has mainly avoided the spotlight, supporting her family from behind the scenes.

Bron Breakker enters the arena during Monday Night RAW at Canadian Tire Centre on July 8, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario. Photo: WWE

Source: Getty Images

In an interview with the NFL Draft Diamonds, Breakker acknowledged his mother's role in his success. He said:

My mother also inspired me with her work ethic, taking us to countless sporting events throughout my childhood and being a great mother to our entire family. As a professional athlete, my father set the expectations for myself and my two brothers.

What does Rick Steiner do for a living now?

Rick Steiner retired from professional wrestling and went on to have a successful real estate career. He owns and maintains a real estate firm in Georgia and serves on the Cherokee County Board of Education.

Rick Steiner's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rick Steiner's net worth is estimated to be about $2 million. His riches are derived from his successful wrestling career, business interests, and real estate investments.

Why does Bron Breakker not use the Steiner name?

Bron stated in interviews that he wants to make his own career in professional wrestling rather than relying only on his family's reputation. According to Wrestling Forum, he said:

It is just something I chose to do, to be Bron Breakker. I wanted to go my own way because I knew it was super easy for me to lean into being a Steiner.

Bronson first pursued a career in American football, signing as an undrafted free-agent fullback with the Baltimore Ravens of the National Football League. He was released in August 2020. Rather than try to join another team, Bronson decided to join the family business.

The former collegiate football player then transitioned to professional wrestling and rapidly established himself as a top NXT prospect. He has achieved tremendous milestones since his NXT debut, including two reigns as NXT Champion.

Bron Breakker celebrates his win during WWE Survivor Series: War Games at Rogers Arena on November 30, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada. Photo: WWE

Source: Getty Images

Bron Breakker inherited his father's physical characteristics and passion for wrestling. Some of his best matches have come against top-tier opponents like Tommaso Ciampa, Brock Lesnar and Carmelo Hayes.

Frequently asked questions

As Bron Breakker continues to make waves in WWE, people frequently ask about his family and professional choices. Here are the answers to some further questions concerning him and his famed father, Rick Steiner.

Is Rick Steiner still alive? The three-time World Television Champion is still active in his post-wrestling ventures.

The three-time World Television Champion is still active in his post-wrestling ventures. Did Rick Steiner ever wrestle in WWE? Rick Steiner wrestled in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), now known as WWE, from 1992 to 1994.

Rick Steiner wrestled in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), now known as WWE, from 1992 to 1994. Is Bron Breakker related to Scott Steiner? Scott is Rick Steiner's younger brother and Bron Breakker's uncle.

Bron Breakker's dad, Rick Steiner, is a wrestling icon whose contributions to the sport have left a permanent impression. As Bron rises through the ranks of WWE, he relies on the wisdom and mentoring of his father and uncle, two of the best wrestlers ever.

