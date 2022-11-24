A woman received a suspicious SMS for a job where she would be earning R1 000 a day, and Mzansi could see right through it

Strange emails and messages are all too common in the 21st century and are a nuisance for most of our day-to-day lives

South Africans had some fun with the tweet and began busting jokes based on the ridiculous texts they usually receive

A lady received a peculiar SMS for a supposed job that would have her earning R1 000 a day, but Mzansi peeps were on to the suspicious nature of it.

A lady got an SMS saying she could get a job where she earned R1 000 a day, which many didn't believe. Images: @Kamogelo_MN/ Twitter

@Kamogelo_MN was surprised when she received the text and immediately ran to Twitter to share her findings with like-minded SA netizens. The text has obvious red flags proving it's a scam. The first is that WhatsApp is spelt "What-App", which is very odd, to say the least.

A nuisance of the 21st century

The SMS highlights the massive annoyance of modern times: relentless spam. Not only are dubious text messages sent out all the time, but emails and even social media platforms are also places where one can find such annoyances.

South Africans had a lot of fun roasting the text message. See the comments below:

@MrLatazzi said:

"After clicking that link you should consider buying Twitter "

@LolithaShosha mentioned:

"Bro once you click that link you're dooone!"

@Jeremiahsays_ posted:

@_morare commented:

"You guys are playing my uncle left me millions of pound, not Rands pound do you understand the magnitude of my wealth."

@ZintleDiko said:

"This is beautiful An answered prayer Please don't misuse that money."

@HimZiggy shared:

@Lulama_Annie mentioned:

"Your enemies will say it's a scam "

@tumi_degrassi asked:

"So, where are we going for December? "

