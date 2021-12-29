Mama Jackie's urgent application to demand Amanda du Pont and Masechaba Khumalo retract their statements and apologise in public has been thrown out of court

Mama Jackie made the application after the actress and radio personality accused her son, Jub Jub, of raping them in her house

The whole drama began when Jub Jub went on MacG's show and bragged about how he used to "smash" Amanda when they were still an item

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mama Jackie's urgent case against Amanda du Pont and Masechaba Khumalo has been thrown out of court. Jub Jub's mom was trying to get the High Court in Joburg to force the two stars to delete their posts mentioning her name.

Mama Jackie's case against actress Amanda du Pont and Masechaba Khumalo has been thrown out of court. Image: @amandadupont, @masechabandlovu

Source: Instagram

The actress and the radio personality had recently accused Mama Jackie's son, Jub Jub, of raping them a while back when they were still in a relationship with him.

In her urgent application, the popular rapper's mom also wanted Amanda du Pont and Masechaba Ndlovu to retract their statements and also to apologise to her in public. The judge dismissed her case with costs, according to TimesLIVE.

The Uyajola 9/9 host trended for days when he went to Podcast and Chill with MacG and boasted about how he used to "smash" Amanda. The controversial interview rubbed the actress up the wrong way and she lost her cool.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The interview also opened a whole can of worms against Jub Jub. The star even took to social media to apologise to Amanda following the interview. Many peeps slammed the artist for the choice of words he used during the chat with Mac G. The rapper and the controversial podcaster also rubbed DJ Sbu up the wrong way.

Amanda du Pont and Masechaba Khumalo hit back at Jub Jub's mom

In related news, Briefly News reported that Amanda du Pont and Masechaba Khumalo have hit back at Jub Jub's mom, Jacqueline Mpambani. Jacqueline is also popularly known as Mama Jackie in Mzansi.

The actress and the radio personality have opened up after Mama Jackie recently demanded that they apologise to her and retract their statements after they accused her son of rape.

They mentioned her name in the accusations against the Uyajola 9/9 hitmaker. Amanda du Pont and Masechaba Ndlovu did not apologise nor retract their statements, instead, they filed answering affidavits. According to IOL, the two stars' court docs were posted on Twitter by broadcaster Eusebius McKaiser.

Source: Briefly News