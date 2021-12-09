South African social media users have aired their views as they react to the cigarette ban planned by New Zealand

Some local peeps feel the Mzansi government should legalise marijuana and curb the use of cigarettes but some are against the ban on ciggies

Briefly News asked its readers if the country’s government should adopt the resolution planned by New Zealand for the year 2027

News landing at Briefly News is that New Zealand is planning to ban cigarettes by the year 2027 with an aim to curb smoking in the country. According to the minister of health, their mission is to improve the health of the nation.

The announcement prompted the Briefly News social media team to conduct a short survey as to what the readers had in mind. Looking at health risks, smoking can lead to heart diseases, cancer and might affect the economic standing of any individual. New Zealand minister Ayesha Verrall said:

“We want to make sure young people never start smoking so we will make it an offence to sell or supply smoked tobacco products to new cohorts of youth.”

The million-dollar question is do you think South Africa should follow a similar approach or not and our readers headed online to share their views. Some peeps feel the government must just legalise marijuana and some argue that tax coffers will run dry.

Meryl Brown said:

“If they did I would not stop smoking. So-called illegal cigarettes will always be freely available.”

Tebogo Mokgotlho said:

“Why do we always have to follow everyone..”

Freddy Wagonya said:

“Leave smokers alone and ban drugs and while at it legalise cannabis.”

Blake Michael said:

“I think South Africa should ban smoking in public because non-smokers are tired of passive smoking. They should not ban it overall cause of our struggling economy.”

Werner Elngelbrecht said:

“Too much tax will be lost...”

Odii Awu said:

“Not in SA with such corruption & weak economy.”

Nathi Mlotshwa said:

“Great move but I see illicit cigarettes gaining.”

Alfred Letuka said:

“Smart move. The world should adopt this policy. Cigarettes are very harmful. They should legalise marijuana instead.”

