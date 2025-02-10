The first black nuclear scientist, Senamile Masango died over the weekend which touched many people in SA

The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation spoke on Masango's passing and more

South Africans have taken to social media to mourn the death of Senamile as they flooded the post with heartfelt messages

Senamile Masango, South Africa's first black nuclear physicist, passed away unexpectedly over the weekend.

Tributes poured in for the first Black Nuclear Physicist from South Africa. Image: Senamile Masango

Source: Twitter

SA mourns death of first female nuclear physicist

The groundbreaking nuclear physicist from Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal, has been receiving a ton of tributes after the announcement of her passing. Her cause of death has not yet been made public.

While taking to X, Prof Thuli Madonsela poured in her tribute and expressed herself after learning of the news of Senamile's death. She said the following:

"Exceedingly shocked and saddened by the news of the passing of Senamile Masango, South Africa’s first female nuclear physicist, a friend of the Centre for Social Justice at Stellenbosch University and tireless supporter of our #Action4Inclusion initiative aimed at eradicating student debt as a barrier to higher education. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues. May her kind soul rest in peace."

Masango made a lasting impression on the scientific community in South Africa, according to the Department of Science, Technology, and Innovation. The department praised her for paving the way for future scientists and inspiring many, promoting science education and empowerment, especially among women and disadvantaged communities.

Take a look at the post below:

SA mourns the first black nuclear scientist

The news of Senamile's death has sparked an outpouring of grief and admiration across the country. Fellow scientists, students, and the general public have flooded social media with tributes, sharing stories of how her work impacted their lives and careers.

Ashraf Garda said:

"This is such sad news. What a tragic loss of human live and what a loss for South Africa."

An aspiring Doctor wrote:

"It is so painful Prof. She had so much bright future ahead of her. May her soul rest in peace."

Abed Awad, Esq added:

"Tragic news. Very sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and her family. Our sincere condolences."

Dr Caroline Pule, MScMedSc, PhD commented:

"So sad and I’m still shocked, so painful."

James Leta shared:

"Gone too soon. My deepest condolences to the family and may her soul rest in peace."

South Africans mourned the death of the first black nuclear scientist, Senamile Masango. Image: ThuliMadonsela3

Source: Twitter

Women breaking barriers in South Africa

Briefly News previously reported that one young woman is changing the narratives after being named the black female recipient of PhD in Applied Data Science from the University of Johannesburg.

A graduate from the University of Pretoria made history as she was named the first person to obtain a PhD in Astrophysics.

A dedicated lady from Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape has left many in awe after she became the first person to obtain a PhD in Natural Sciences from Walter Sisulu University (WSU).

