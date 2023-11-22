Mafikizolo band member Nhlanhla Mafu denied claims that her boyfriend is causing tension between her and her fellow bandmate Theo Kgosinkwe

Sources close to the pair said things haven't been good with Mafikizolo since Nhlanhla met her man

Claims also made that Mafu no longer mingles during their performances since her new romantic relationship started

Mafikizolo band member Nhlanhla Mafu finds herself making headlines again after she debunked claims of her splitting with her longtime band and bandmate Theo Kgosinkwe.

Nhlanhla's new man accused of causing a rift between Mafikizolo

With Mzansi's long-standing band turning 25 years in August last year, Mafikizolo found themselves trending once again.

In September 2023, there were claims that Nhlanhla Mafu was leaving the band to pursue her solo career, which she later denied, and now there are claims made by sources that her new boyfriend, who is only known as Jerry, is causing a rift between her and fellow bandmate Theo Kgosinkwe.

According to ZiMoja, close sources to the situation claimed that Jerry aims to manage Nhlanhla and pursue her to start a solo career. They also claimed that the situation between Mafikizolo has been bad ever since Nhlanhla met her new man.

"She isolates herself by sitting in the car, and after performances, she leaves immediately. This is not the Nhlanhla we know. She is now acting like a celebrity even to us."

It was also claimed that Nhlanhla and Theo are no longer tight like they used to be before, and it was also added that Mafu doesn't get along with people she knew all her life, such as a Mafikizolo dancer Cedric the Tsonga Boy.

"This individual clearly desires control over every aspect. His intention is to oversee Nhlanhla, initiating the process by creating divisions within the team. The extent of this influence remains uncertain, especially considering Nhlanhla's previous attempt at a solo career, which did not succeed. We'll have to observe and wait to see how the situation unfolds," the source said.

When the publication contacted Nhlanhla, she brushed the allegations and said some peeps were bored.

"I am not working on a solo project. People are just bored."

Nhlanhla Mafu will be showcasing her NN Vintage brand at the NYC Fashion Week 2024

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that it has been 17 years since Nhlanhla Mafu began her clothing brand, and she is already ticking the NYC Fashion Week off her bucket list. The Mafikizolo singer told Briefly News that her mother inspired her clothing line.

Singer Nhlanhla Mafu announced on Wednesday, 30 August 2023, at the SA's Fashion Brand's showcasing at the upcoming Paris, Milan and NYC Fashion Week-Studio Shows announcement ceremony, that she will be showcasing her clothing brand NN Vintage at the NYC Fashion Week in 2024.

