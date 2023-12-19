Multi-award-winning musician and actor Sjava denied having a Facebook account

The star shared a video of himself warning people about a Facebook account that is impersonating him

The star also posted a screenshot of that account, which has over a million followers

Sjava has warned his fans against a fake Facebook page under his name. Image: @sjava_atm

It's the festive and holiday season, and thieves will try every trick in the book. Recently, the multi-award-winning musician set the record straight with his followers so they don't fall victim to those thieves who are impersonating him.

Sjava denies having a Facebook

Recently, the Izitha hitmaker went on social media to tell his fans and followers the truth about his social media accounts. The star recently posted a clip of himself denying having a Facebook account, and he also shared a screenshot showing the account is impersonating him and has over one million followers.

The star warned all his supporters and fans against using that account. He posted the clip on his Instagram page and wrote:

"Sanibonani please help me share this video. About the fake facebook page yalomuntu ozenza mina That is not my account siyabonga,:

Watch the video below:

Fans support Sjava

Shortly after the star shared and warned his followers from a Facebook page that impersonated him, many netizens offered their support and said that they would make sure it gets blocked:

nelisiwe_nellza wrote:

"We can’t report it because you don’t have a facebook account. There’s an option where it needs your name and it says it doesn’t exist if we type it manually."

black_diamond_078 said:

"Please give the details of the correct account..there's alot of Sjavas on Facebook. I blocked it though."

boitumelo_mosala shared:

"Let’s report the account as fake page."

noeufcent replied:

"Facebook and google are negligent till to this today on tightening on security identity verifications protocols therefore lots of Peoples arts, crafts, work and stage names are being violated and misinformed throughout the world..."

kiddyxmusiv_sa responded:

"We have reported it."

Inkabi Zezwe eye Grammy nomination

In a recent report, Briefly News revealed Inkabi Zezwe's determination to bag a Grammy nomination, which led them to submit their music for consideration.

The duo consisting of Sjava and Big Zulu has made huge strides in the South African music industry and hopes that the Recording Academy appreciates their music as much as their supporters.

