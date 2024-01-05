A TikTok video was shared by a young woman, showcasing the strong bond between her boyfriend and grandmother

The video captured the duo having a fun time while grocery shopping and laughing together

The online community appreciated the video and expressed their admiration for such strong relationships, which are rare to find

A grandmother has a strong bond with her granddaughter's boyfriend. Images/ @thina.mac

Source: TikTok

A young lady's boyfriend is close to her grandmother, like best friends.

@thina.mac posted a video of her boyfriend and grandmother at a store. The two seemed to be very close as they laughed and had a good time.

@thina.mac captioned the video:

"My man and gran literally gang up on me when they together. And they would tell me 'into zababini azingenwa'"

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

See how the boyfriend and grandmother are close

See TikTokker's reaction to the boyfriend-grandmother relationship

The video got over 7k likes, with many TikTokkers loving the boyfriend's relationship with the grandmother.

@Keabetswe Sefatsa825 said:

"She is even his passenger princess that man deserves flowers ❤️."

Qhama & Mom commented:

"Cute kodwa ."

@Nelissa.Mejeni wrote:

"We need vlogs."

@ThandekaNxumalo shared:

"This is cute though."

@zusiphemgijima306 commented:

"Third wheel nguwe sarn ."

@kamvelihle magubudela said:

"Uyazifaka mos wena kwesisibini ."

A woman's mother-in-law spoils her after visiting

In another story, Briefly News reported about a mother-in-law who spoiled her daughter-in-law after she paid her a visit.

One woman on TikTok, @mmakomanem_, showed people that her mother-in-law always has food ready for her when she visits. In the video, the loving mum can be seen packing groceries for her daughter-in-law.

Many people loved seeing the precious family moment. Women's relationships with their in-laws always make for interesting discussions, and people were happy to see a good one.

Another woman got a compliment from her father-in-law after her wig installation.

A TikTok creator, @official_scarpellini, got a wig installed, and her father-in-law tagged along with her man to pick her up. In the video, the lady is first showered with compliments from her bae's father, who said she is very beautiful in isiZulu.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News