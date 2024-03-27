American rapper Cardi B and singer Rihanna were spotted together at Jason Lee's event recently

A Twitter (X) user posted a video of the two stars taking a picture together at the event

Many fans of the superstars were excited to see them together and hoped that there will be a collab from them

Cardi B and Rihanna were spotted together at an event. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

Many netizens were excited to see the Barbadian singer Rihanna with rapper Offset's baby mama at a prestigious event recently.

Cardi B hangs out with Rihanna at Jason Lee's event

Social media has been buzzing as two of their favourite artists hung out together at Jason Lee's prestigious event. This was after Cardi B confirmed online that she was single late last year.

A Twitter (X) user @itsKenBarbie posted a video of the two musicians spotted together while taking some snaps and wrote:

"Cardi B spotted with Rihanna during Jason Lee’s event tonight."

See the post below:

Fans hope Cardi B and Rihanna will collab

Shortly after watching the video, many social media users were excited to see the two together and hoped that they would collaborate. See some of the comments below:

@cion_nedes wrote:

"Now give us that collab."

@umair14032000 said:

"Cardi B and Rihanna together at Jason Lee's event That's amazing! It must have been an incredible night filled with star power and great vibes."

@RedShoeRedBarz tweeted:

"All the haters that said Rihanna will never collab with Cardi are crying! I love this."

@UmiamiboyG shared:

"Nicki is gonna unfollow her."

@FAN717 responded:

"Collab is coming!"

@BanginBodyBardi tweeted:

"Cardi and Rihanna in the same sentence makes my heart flutter."

@DMiCH_E commented:

"Cardi B is going to be the Rihanna of female rap culture‼️ They are going to hate to see it."

@lilkimardistan mentioned:

"We need this collab."

Inside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Valentine’s Day photoshoot

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky weren't left out of the Valentine's Day festivities and took their celebration to the city of love.

The parents of two headed to Paris to commemorate Valentine's Day and had a cute photoshoot to make it extra special. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are still madly in love with each other, and fans can't get enough of their chemistry.

