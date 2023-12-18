Mihlali Ndamase sparked controversy with photos revealing what appear to be breast surgery scars

Fans also speculated that the socialite had some lip fillers

The star was slammed for ruining her body with cosmetic surgeries

South African socialite Mihlali Ndamase recently had the streets buzzing after sharing pictures that showed what looks like surgery scars on her breasts.

Mihlali Ndamase seemingly showed her breast surgery scars. Image: @mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Mihlali Ndamase's latest pics trend online

Mzansi social media users recently agreed that Mihlali has had some work done on her body after her pictures went viral. The star who has been accused of having a BBL also allegedly had lip fillers.

Pictures shared by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula showed the star rocking a stunning dress with a plunging neckline at the 2023 Glamour Women of The Year Awards. Eagle-eyed fans spotted the scars under her breasts.

Mihlali Ndamase's breast scars spark reactions

Social media users noted that Mihlali Ndamase is ruining her body with the cosmetic surgeries she has been having. Many said the controversial socialite should embrace her natural body.

@I_am_Bucie said:

"I hope she doesn’t end up messing herself up she’s done a lot of cosmetic surgery. She’s a beautiful girl."

@NeloT8 added:

"She has been naturally beauty, but I don't understand why would you do a breast surgery when they have never dropped or rather breastfed before."

@Matema_ wrote:

"She's slowly turning into the Kardashians. I hate social media standards..this girl was naturally gorgeous."

@TruePamgam added:

"Notice how it’s the beautiful girlies that get botched quick. Somewhere vanity and staying at the top kicks in and they go too far in order to maintain that position…before you know it BOTCHED!"

@mpho_thebrand noted:

"This goes to show that beauty doesn't equate confidence. This child looked at her beautiful self and thought she wasn't beautiful enough? Weh Mihlali."

