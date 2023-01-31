One excited woman could not contain her joy after obtaining a stunning apartment and shared her joy online

The stunning lady shared a picture of herself holding the keys to the spacious, beautiful-looking space

Social media users who saw the snap left her kind congratulatory messages for the wonderful personal milestone reached

A lovely lady was so amped about landing a stylish crib that she shared pictures of the beautiful space on social media.

The lady is starting 2023 off with a bang with her new crib. Image: @amukelani_02.

The excited woman posted a picture holding the keys to her crib and showed how open and lush the place looked.

Twitter user, @amukelani_02, shared the photo and captioned her post:

“Siri, please play Ari Lennox's, 'New apartment'.”

The tweet has since received over 6000 likes thus far, with close to 200 retweets.

Here is the post:

The lady received kind compliments for the new crib

Many tweeps left @amukelani_02 congratulatory messages because of the big milestone.

Briefly News compiled some top reactions:

@TshivhidzoBono left a sweet comment:

“Congratulations, fave.”

@Colourphuza loved seeing the hun win:

“Yes, winning season.”

@NiphoDbn loves how she started 2023:

“Great way to start the year. Congratulations.”

@Hlengiwe_L wished her well:

“This is definitely a great song to listen to if you want to manifest a new apartment. Congratulations.”

@botlhalee remarked:

“Congratulations, mama.”

@Kingsley_the1st teased:

“Do some cartwheels.”

@ThobekaGasa shared in her excitement:

“My favourite kind of posts.”

