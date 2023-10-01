One determined construction worker from Limpopo is all about allowing her work to speak for her

The young woman has achieved so much, employing 35 people with her business and conducting projects right across Mzansi

Briefly News caught up with Rabelani Ratshili, who noted that despite construction sometimes being an arduous business, she’ll never give up on herself

One dedicated businesswoman in Limpopo continues to strive for success with her enterprise, despite all the hardships she faces as a woman in the sector.

Rabelani Ratshili resides in Limpopo. She is a construction worker. Image: Supplied.

Briefly News has been following Rabelani Ratshili’s journey for a while, with the young woman following in her dear father’s footsteps and taking on the construction industry.

However, like many male-dominated sectors, being a female builder often comes with its own set of challenges, with people often underestimating women who work in the field.

Limpopo female in construction shares difficulties

Despite employing over 35 people, Rabelani notes that she still faces many obstacles and prejudices as a woman in construction. However, despite all the negativity, she remains steadfast:

“I don’t give up easily and I want to reach my goals. I will certainly not be quitting any time soon!”

Woman who is construction worker wants growth

The young entrepreneur recently spent time in Dubai to expand her business venture, adding interior décor to her set of services.

Despite residing in Limpopo, she operates her business right across South Africa, which is an endeavour that presents other challenges:

“There are sometimes transport issues, and we need more trucks to work with.”

Reflecting on another obstacle she faces as a businesswoman, Rabelani explained that legal matters were also sometimes a matter of contention with clients:

“Another challenge is when the client wants to breach the contract, or when they want to use my team behind my back.”

