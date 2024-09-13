The Gauteng Education Department fully backs the signing of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill

President Cyril Ramaphosa will usher in the bill at signing a ceremony at the Union Buildings in Tshwane on Friday

MEC Matome Chiloane said the amendment would enhance the Head of Department's decision-making powers

The Gauteng Education Department has thrust its weight behind the signing of the BELA Bill into law. Images: @matomekopano, @GovernmentZA

JOHANNESBURG — The Gauteng Education Department has endorsed the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill, which comes into effect on Friday.

The BELA Bill updates sections of the South African Schools Act (SASA) of 1996 and the Employment of Educators Act (EEA) of 1998 to account for developments while strengthening governance in the education sector.

Gauteng Education Department supports BELA Bill

President Cyril Ramaphosa will publicly sign the amendment into law during a ceremony at the Union Buildings in Tshwane on 13 September.

The Presidency said the amendment was in response to court judgments that protect and give effect to the Bill of Rights.

Gauteng Education, Sport, Recreation, Arts, and Culture Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Matome Chiloane backed the bill despite opposition from some groups.

Chiloane said the update would enable the Head of Department to make critical decisions about, but not limited to, language policies and school admissions.

"It will allow the department to effectively manage admissions and [challenge] School Governing Bodies (SGBs) averse to transformation.

"[Hence], the department fully supports the bill. Changing demographics mean it is unacceptable for schools to turn away pupils based on language.

"If numbers dictate that a school must conform to a dual medium of instruction[ to accommodate the majority of learners], so be it.

"Public schools serve the public, and no pupil should be excluded. The BELA Bill will, therefore, ensure the HOD can enforce language policies, ensuring these are inclusive and non-discriminatory," said Chiloane.

