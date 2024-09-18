President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) to make suggestions on how to address unresolved issues relating to the National Health Insurance Act

During a meeting with the BUSA leadership recently, Ramapohosa invited the business sector to assist in proposals concerning issues

Ramaphosa said the government will continue to engage various stakeholders to ensure that healthcare is affordable and of top quality

Cyril Ramaphosa approached the business sector for suggestions on the NHI Act. Image: Wikus de Wet/ AFP via Getty Images

PRETORIA—President Cyril Ramaphosa has invited the business world to provide suggestions on how the National Health Insurance Act can be implemented to benefit everyone in the country.

BUSA called for NHI suggestions

SABC News reported that Ramaphosa met with Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) senior leaders in Tshwane on 17 September. The purpose of the meeting was to ask BUSA for suggestions and recommendations on implementing the National Health Insurance Act. BUSA previously opposed the NHI in its current form.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the president had asked BUSA to put forth specific proposals on the remaining issues of concern as a basis for further engagement. He said the government remains committed to engaging all relevant stakeholders to advance quality and affordable healthcare through the NHI.

What you need to know about the NHI Act

SA debates

Netizens who commented on Facebook debated whether Ramaphosa's call for the NHI Act was feasible.

Those who support him

Mziwomelele Ndongeni KaNtshangase said:

"That is true leadership. Easy and cheap to criticize and blame. Teach to bring solutions."

Sabelo Mpetsheni said:

"Our president is so wise."

Those against Ramaphosa

Andre Marais said:

"Under the ANC, the NHI will be captured and looted before the first patient walks through the door."

Chakga Todd Mcklene said:

"This is a sign of weakness because you lay a foundation without a roof."

