Cyril Ramaphosa Asks BUSA for Suggestions on Unresolved NHI Issues
- President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) to make suggestions on how to address unresolved issues relating to the National Health Insurance Act
- During a meeting with the BUSA leadership recently, Ramapohosa invited the business sector to assist in proposals concerning issues
- Ramaphosa said the government will continue to engage various stakeholders to ensure that healthcare is affordable and of top quality
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.
PRETORIA—President Cyril Ramaphosa has invited the business world to provide suggestions on how the National Health Insurance Act can be implemented to benefit everyone in the country.
BUSA called for NHI suggestions
SABC News reported that Ramaphosa met with Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) senior leaders in Tshwane on 17 September. The purpose of the meeting was to ask BUSA for suggestions and recommendations on implementing the National Health Insurance Act. BUSA previously opposed the NHI in its current form.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the president had asked BUSA to put forth specific proposals on the remaining issues of concern as a basis for further engagement. He said the government remains committed to engaging all relevant stakeholders to advance quality and affordable healthcare through the NHI.
What you need to know about the NHI Act
- President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the NHI Bill into law despite opposition from various sectors
- South Africans opposed the bill, and Mmusi Maimane encouraged Ramaphosa to use public health facilities before signing it
- Briefly News's current affairs writer Tebogo Mokwena explained the NHI Act in an X video
SA debates
Netizens who commented on Facebook debated whether Ramaphosa's call for the NHI Act was feasible.
Those who support him
Mziwomelele Ndongeni KaNtshangase said:
"That is true leadership. Easy and cheap to criticize and blame. Teach to bring solutions."
Sabelo Mpetsheni said:
"Our president is so wise."
Those against Ramaphosa
Andre Marais said:
"Under the ANC, the NHI will be captured and looted before the first patient walks through the door."
Chakga Todd Mcklene said:
"This is a sign of weakness because you lay a foundation without a roof."
Mzansi opposes NHI
In a related article, Briefly News reported that many South Africans opposed the National Health Insurance Act.
This included a TikTok user who posted a video explaining why she believed the National Health Insurance is bad and impracticable for South Africa.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za