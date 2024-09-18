The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality in the Eastern Cape is considering forming a Government for Local Unity

The African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance are expected to lead a GLU in the regions and will conclude discussions next week

The current mayor is expected to be replaced as the talks are still reportedly at a primitive stage, and SA considered it

Tha DA and ANC could join forces in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality. Images: Chris McGrath/Getty Images and Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

NELSON MANDELA BAY — The Democratic Alliance and the African National Congress could form a Government of Local Unity in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality in the Eastern Cape.

GLU in NMU?

According to SABC News, the municipality's current mayor, Gary Van Niekerk, from the National Alliance, is expected to be removed from the seat as the two parties discuss a possible Government of Local Unity. The GLU discussions could conclude next week.

The ANC's Eastern Cape secretary, Lulama Ngukaitobi, said a new mayor will be elected after Van Niekerk resigns as mayor. The Mayoral Committee will then be established after the discussions held with the other party. However, nothing has yet been finalised.

South Africans weigh in

The comment section on Facebook reflected netizens with different views.

Sheldonpp Adamz said:

"Those who were in positions to help others and didn't, we are glad to see you go. I'm aware of a few who went the extra mile, and we pray they keep their positions. We say thanks from the bottom of our hearts."

Nothemba Majenge asked:

"So where must the mayor go?"

Shaun Tarntaal said:

"Koebaai met meraai."

NFP supports GNU, GPU

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the National Freedom Party had expressed its support for Governments of National and Provincial Unity.

The party leader committed to joining the new provincial and national governments after the 2024 general elections, in which the ANC, for the first time, won only 41% of the votes.

