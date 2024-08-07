Rand Merchant Bank's 'Where to invest in Africa Report' gives investors a detailed breakdown of 31 countries in Africa

The analysis uncovers Africa's premier investment economies and provides insights for investors, policymakers, and business leaders.

A drop in GDP and disastrous unemployment figures are the main factors to cause South Africa's drop in rankings.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

JOHANNESBURG- The 'Where to invest in Africa' report was presented yesterday. South Africa's GDP has slipped to second behind Egypt in 2023, hence we have dropped into 4th place as the most desirable nations in Africa to develop businesses in.

Cyril Ramaphosa's will be looking to boost the country's GDP and rely on his previous business background to improve South Africa's ranking. Image: Gulshan Khan/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Among the 31 countries, South Africa secured first place in market accessibility and innovation, fifth place in economic performance and potential, seventh place in economic stability and investment climate, and 29th place in social and human development.

Officially, over 30% of the country's population is unemployed. The situation is even more severe among young people aged 15 to 34, with an unemployment rate of 45.5% as stated by BusinessTech.

“Africa is not a country, but a vast, diverse and complex continent with different cultures, economies and investment potential. Our report therefore is not a definitive guide, but rather it is designed to provide insight to uncover the underlying drivers of a country’s performance that inform its ranking. This offers invaluable insights for investors, policymakers, and business leaders looking to navigate Africa’s dynamic economic landscape,” says Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at RMB on Africa.com

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Rankings of African countries

Rank Country 1st Seychelles 2nd Mauritius 3rd Egypt 4th South Africa 5th Morocco 28th Lesotho 30th Eswatini

Scored based on 20 metrics, in four core categories

Economic performance and potential Market accessibility and innovation Economic stability and investment climate Social and human development

South Africa Ranks in Top 3 African Passports

In related news, Briefly News reported that according to the newly released index by Henley & Partners, Seychelles, Mauritius, and South Africa hold the top three passports in Africa. Gabon has recently become a visa-free destination for South Africans, aiming to boost its tourism sector. South Africans can now travel to 106 destinations without needing a visa, enhancing the passport's value and appeal.

The latest global passport index has been published, showing an improvement for South Africa. Our passport is now ranked as the third most powerful in Africa.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News