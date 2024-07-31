The Seychelles, Mauritius and South Africa are the top 3 passports in Africa according to Henley & Partners newly released index

Gabon is the latest country to be a visa-free destination for South Africans as they look to improve tourism in their country

SA have 106 destinations where a visa is no longer needed for travel, which increases the

South Africa- The newly published global passport index has been released, and South Africa is seeing an improvement. We are now the third most powerful passport in Africa.

South African and Malawian passport holders meet at an airport before they set off on their travels.

Africa top 10 passports

1. Seychelles 6. Eswatini 2. Mauritius 7. Kenya 3. South Africa 8. Malawi 4. Namibia 9. Tanzania 5. Lesotho 10. Morocco

The Henley passport index records rankings since 2006. South Africa's worst global ranking was in 2021 when we were 58th. We are currently 47th. The green passport allows you to travel to 106 destinations worldwide without the difficulties of going to embassies and coughing up extra cash for a travel visa.

Dr Christian Kaelin, the chairperson of Henley & Partners, had this to say about the haves and have-nots:

“However, the global mobility gap between those at the top and bottom of the index is now wider than it has ever been, with top-ranked Singapore able to access a record-breaking 169 more destinations visa-free than Afghanistan”

Online content creator Zimasa "Mooshtaffa" Vabaza posted a YouTube video discussing the power of the South African passport and its limitations.

TikTok opinions on the South African passport

@mzwakhe_mdu_tshabalala discussed the future of our passport:

"Soon the passport will lose its might. Our brothers from west africa & our next door Neighbours are ruining its reputation."

@softguyera1 tackles the rise of fake passports:

"It has been a powerful passport, but it's getting tainted by the fake ones being spread around"

@kxngtso tells Home Affairs they need to up their game:

"Imagine we are number 3 and the day Home Affairs gets thier house in order we would be much higher"

This Zimbabwean, Leonard Koni, makes us South Africans realise that a passport costing R700 minorall compared to a R6000 Zimbabwean passport.

Ireland requires visas for South Africans

South Africans attribute Ireland's decision to revoke visa-free entry for South Africans to alleged corruption within the Home Affairs Department.

Starting on July 10, 2024, South Africans and Botswana will be required to obtain a visa to travel to Ireland. This change follows reports of a significant increase in applications for International Protection from individuals from these countries despite these countries being considered safe places of origin.

