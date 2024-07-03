Cape Town police arrested two males and one female on charges of drug dealing and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition

Police seized a significant quantity of drugs and firearms in separate operations on 1 and 2 July 2024

The suspects will appear in the Mitchells Plain and Bellville Magistrates’ Courts

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered court and crime-related news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

Mitchells Plain police pursued information of drugs being stored at a known gang stronghold in Tafelsig on Monday 01 July 2024. Images: @SAPoliceService.

Source: Twitter

In a series of successful operations, the South African Police Service (SAPS), in collaboration with the local community, has arrested two males and one female on charges of dealing drugs and the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

First incident: Major drug Bust in Tafelsig

On Monday, 1 July 2024, Mitchells Plain police acted on information about drugs being stored at a known gang stronghold in Tafelsig.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The operation targeted a residence on Fountain Street, where officers confiscated a significant quantity of drugs, including 850 mandrax tablets, 800 drug-filled straws, 65 drug tablets, and a substantial amount of cash.

The suspect, a 41-year-old man, was detained and charged with dealing drugs.

Second incident: Firearm seizure in Belhar

The following day, on Tuesday, 2 July 2024, Belhar police were engaged in crime-combatting activities when they received a report of a shooting incident.

Acting on this tip, officers proceeded to Leerdam Street to identify and search a 27-year-old male suspect.

A 9mm pistol with ammunition was found in his possession, leading to his arrest on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Third incident: Unlawful firearm possession in Tafelsig

In an unrelated incident on the same day, Mitchells Plain police were conducting stop-and-search operations in Tafelsig when they received information about a firearm being kept in a wendy-house.

Officers were directed to an address on Bainskloof Street, where they encountered a woman who fled upon seeing the patrol vehicle.

After a foot chase, police apprehended the 42-year-old woman and confiscated a .38 Taurus revolver with ammunition from the wendy-house.

The suspect, unable to provide a valid firearm license, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Court appearances for all suspects

The suspects are expected to appear in court in the Mitchells Plain and Bellville Magistrates’ Courts on the charges mentioned above.

These arrests highlight the critical role of community cooperation in assisting law enforcement efforts to combat crime effectively.

The SAPS has commended the community for their vigilance and collaboration, urging continued cooperation to ensure safer neighbourhoods.

Hawks seize drugs valued at over R47 million, SA not satisfied with results

Briefly News reported he South African Police Service seized drugs to the street value of over R47 million during an operation.

The Hawks revealed that 42 South Africans and 25 foreign nationals were arrested for drug-related charges.

South Africans called for the government to act with greater strictness and firmness in apprehending drug dealers and suppliers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News