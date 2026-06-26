As the 30 June protest deadline approaches, AfriForum is urging South Africans to stay calm while keeping a close eye on developments across the country

The organisation has released a public safety message and showcased its K9 unit's operational training as concerns over possible unrest grow

With demonstrations expected in several areas, AfriForum has shared practical advice for residents and businesses to help them stay safe

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Afriforum has issued safety advice leading up to June 30. Images: @afriforum/ X and Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - As South Africa approaches the planned nationwide anti-illegal immigration protests on 30 June, AfriForum has urged residents to stay calm, remain informed and avoid panic.

The warning comes as the anti-illegal immigration movement, led by March and March and supported by several coalition groups, continues with plans for mass protest action in towns and cities across the country. The movement has given foreign nationals who are in South Africa illegally until 30 June to leave the country.

Afriforum issues statement on June 30

AfriForum also shared a video featuring its Chief Spokesperson for Community Safety, Jacques Broodryk, alongside footage of one of the organisation's K9 operational training exercises.

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According to AfriForum, its K9 unit in Brits, together with flank teams, carried out an operational training exercise in the Krokodildrift West area outside Brits on 20 June. The exercise focused on field operations, team formations, suspect pursuit and tracking.

In a statement shared on X, AfriForum's Community Safety division said it is closely monitoring developments ahead of the demonstrations. The organisation noted that while the greatest risk of unrest currently appears to be in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, protests and related incidents could spread to other provinces.

"At this stage, there is no reason to panic. However, it is important for citizens to remain informed, vigilant and prepared," the organisation said.

The organisation also urged people not to spread unverified information or rumours on social media, saying reliable information and community awareness are among the best ways to stay safe during periods of uncertainty.

See video here:

Afriforum issues advice for residents

AfriForum reminded South Africans of the violence that erupted during the July 2021 unrest, warning that protests can escalate quickly and put innocent members of the public at risk.

Residents were advised to keep their vehicles fuelled, plan alternative travel routes, avoid known protest areas where possible and stay in contact with family members about their movements. Motorists were also warned not to drive through crowds or roadblocks and instead seek safer alternative routes.

AfriForum said its Community Safety teams will continue monitoring the situation and remain in contact with community structures across the country as the 30 June deadline approaches.

March and March announces eThekwini march will continue

The March and March movement said it would go ahead with its planned June 30 protest despite claims that the eThekwini Municipality has refused to grant permission for the gathering. The group, led by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma,raised concerns over what it describes as a lack of written reasons for the decision, arguing that it followed all required legal procedures to organise the march.The organisation claimed that the eThekwini Municipality has refused to grant it permission to hold a planned protest scheduled for June 30.

Anti illegal-imigration movement March and March. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

KZN Police meets with March and March

Previously, Briefly News reported that KwaZulu-Natal police met with organisers of the March and March movement on 25 June 2026 to resolve a route impasse for the planned 30 June demonstrations in Durban. The meeting followed a misunderstanding between the City of Durban and march organisers over permitted routes. Police intervened to reach an agreement between the city, law enforcement and the movement.

Source: Briefly News