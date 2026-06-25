eThekwini Municipality allegedly refuses March and March permission for June 30 protest

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma questions lack of written reasons for refusal

Movement insists the June 30 protest will still go ahead

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Supporters call for the June 30 march to proceed

Source: Facebook

The March and March movement says it will go ahead with its planned June 30 protest despite claims that the eThekwini Municipality has refused to grant permission for the gathering.

The group, led by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, has raised concerns over what it describes as a lack of written reasons for the decision, arguing that it followed all required legal procedures to organise the march.

Municipality refuses June 30 protest permission

The March and March movement has claimed that the eThekwini Municipality has refused to grant it permission to hold a planned protest scheduled for June 30. The group says the decision has raised concerns about transparency and the right to gather peacefully.

Movement leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma took to Facebook to inform supporters that the municipality had allegedly turned down their application to march. The announcement quickly drew reactions from supporters, many of whom expressed frustration over the decision and called for the march to go ahead. Several social media users backed the movement and urged organisers to continue with the planned demonstration.

Supporters commented on this matter on Facebook:

@Patriotic Gumede Phakathwayo Owkondlo expressed:

"We do not need permission anymore people should govern ✊☝️ 🇿🇦"

@Xeluxolo Martiquan commented:

"March n March it’s still on by force we can’t stop ✋"

Ngobese-Zuma questions lack of written reasons

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma addresses March and March supporters

Source: Facebook

In a report by IOL According to Ngobese-Zuma, the group engaged with authorities, including metro police and SAPS representatives, during preparations for the protest. She said discussions included possible routes for the march, which were adjusted during consultations to meet safety requirements. However, she claims that despite these engagements, the final decision was still to refuse the application.

The publication also states that the movement said the municipality did not provide clear written reasons for the refusal. Instead, organisers were allegedly told verbally that the march could present security concerns. The lack of formal documentation has become a key issue for the group, which says it needs proper reasons in order to understand or challenge the decision.

Ngobese-Zuma has argued that the organisation complied with the Regulation of Gatherings Act, which governs how protests and marches must be arranged in South Africa. She says all required steps were followed, including notifying authorities and participating in consultations meant to ensure that the event could take place safely and legally.

Movement insists march will still proceed

The publication further stated that the March and March movement has questioned the basis of the municipality's decision, arguing that it has not been provided with formal written reasons explaining why permission for the June 30 protest was allegedly refused. The organisation says it is still awaiting official communication that outlines the reasons behind the decisions that may have influenced the outcome.

The movement believes that written documentation is important to ensure transparency and to allow organisers to fully understand the municipality's position.

Despite the alleged refusal, March and March has maintained that the protest will still go ahead on June 30. The organisation emphasized that it has complied with the required processes and that there is no formal written prohibition preventing the gathering from taking place. The movement remains committed to its plans and has indicated that it intends to proceed unless instructed otherwise through the appropriate legal channels.

March and March reaches KwaDukuza community

Previously, Briefly News reported that The March and March campaign continued in KwaDukuza, where community members joined organisers in a demonstration aimed at tackling crime and drug-related issues. During the march, participants visited an alleged drug den, which was reportedly exposed as part of efforts to raise awareness and encourage action against illegal activities affecting local residents.

The initiative forms part of a broader movement calling for safer communities and stronger intervention against crime across South Africa.

Source: Briefly News