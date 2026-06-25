KwaZulu-Natal police meet March and March organisers to resolve route impasse for June 30 demonstrations

Police are committed to ensuring safety and security during the planned march in Durban

30 June deadline set for undocumented immigrants amidst concerns of potential unrest

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March and March had a sit-down with the police. Image: @SAPoliceService/ X

Source: Twitter

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL— KwaZulu-Natal police met with organisers of the March and March movement on 25 June 2026 to resolve a route impasse for the planned 30 June demonstrations in Durban.

According to a statement the South African Police Service shared on X, Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Phumelele Makoba, Acting Deputy Provincial Commissioner Major General Vukani Mgobhozi, and Acting Provincial Commissioner for Crime Detection Major General Anthony Gopaul held the meeting on Thursday afternoon with organisers led by Ngobese-Zuma.

The meeting followed a misunderstanding between the City of Durban and march organisers over permitted routes. Police intervened to reach an agreement between the city, law enforcement and the movement.

March and March and SAPS clear misunderstanding

“We believe that there was a misunderstanding which needs to be cleared. As police, we will engage the Metro, and our commitment is that law enforcement and March and March will reach an agreement, albeit with a compromise on the routes that the marchers will use, and police will be there to guarantee safety and security,” said Major General Makoba.

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Police in KwaZulu-Natal are ready to police the main march in Durban and gatherings in other areas, especially at identified hotspots. Those planning to march are advised to march peacefully and respect the rule of law. Normal policing continues.

KZN police ensure peaceful March and March demonstrations

Major General Makoba said police would safeguard residents and property while enforcing the law. The movement has set 30 June 2026 as the deadline for undocumented immigrants to leave. Government officials have raised concerns about potential unrest linked to the protests.

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Protesters give warning ahead of shutdown

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the organisers of the shutdown pledged peaceful protests on 30 June but warned the action would continue if the government fails to meet demands for faster deportations, stronger border control, increased funding for the Border Management Authority and Home Affairs, and prioritising locals for township opportunities.

Source: Briefly News