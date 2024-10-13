A Queenstown Girls' High School male educator has been suspended amid an investigation of misconduct.

Photos taken of a letter in which grades 11 and 12 pupils highlight shocking allegations made the rounds

The SGB issued an immediate suspension letter to the teacher on Thursday, 10 October 2024, with full pay

Sexual abuse allegations grip Queenstown Girls' High School amid male teacher's suspension. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

KOMANI — Alleged sexual abuse allegations at Queenstown Girls' High School have thrust the Eastern Cape institution into the spotlight.

This led to the suspension of a male teacher over accusations of having sexual relationships with learners amid a Basic Education Department probe.

Sexual assault claims against teacher

The claims came to light on social media after photos were taken of a letter on a computer addressed to the Congress of South African Students (COSAS).

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula posted the detailed screenshot photos to X on Wednesday, 9 October 2024.

The letter, signed electronically by grades 11 and 12 learners, names the teacher and accuses the principal and other educators of sitting idly by despite the learners reporting the sexual abuse to them.

The letter, paraphrased for clarity, in part, reads:

"The [teacher] is a new SGB (school governing body) educator who is involved with a Grade 12 learner ... everyone knows about the affair.

"But when we report it to some educators, they tell us they cannot do anything because he is [allegedly] favoured by the principal."

It expresses that the pupils feared reporting matters due to victimisation.

Racism, discrimination, and invasion of privacy were also cited as other issues affecting Black pupils.

"Racism and a lot [more] is happening at the school that we want to expose.

"As Black learners, we are tired of being treated like dogs. [When] our parents follow up, they're treated like nobodies," the letter continues.

"We are [treated like] thieves when searched in the bathrooms without our permission for vapers, invading our privacy."

In a suspension letter dated 10 October, the SGB advised the teacher of its decision to place him on involuntary paid leave until further notice.

"In light of the most recent media allegations against you, and due to various stakeholders' demands ... the SGB has decided to suspend you with immediate effect and until further notice."

The letter instructed the accused educator not to approach the school or contact any learners while suspended.

Online community reacts strongly

Concern swept across social media amid a backlash against the school's alleged inaction. Others lamented the claim that it was not the first time that the accused teacher had been found out for alleged misconduct.

Briefly News looks at the heated reactions:

Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade said sharply:

"We have seen this, and are going to attend to it swiftly."

@Burnerburnerac5 wrote:

"This is why I disagree with men teaching in girls' schools. It's a breeding ground for paedophiles."

@MosiaKaybee added:

"South African authorities/ people in power and protecting perpetrators. So disgusted, man."

