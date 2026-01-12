Emerging YouTuber King Zyle posted a video on X in which he addressed the Mzansi podcasters who criticised Robot Boii for being friendly with everyone in the industry

The evolution of the criticism, as shown in King Zyle's video compilation, started in early December when MacG called Robot Boii fake, followed by Slik Talk and other podcasters

King Zyle's X video was received with a mix of reactions, with many users standing up for the more famous voices, while a fringe of comments sided with the new YouTuber

MacG and Slik Talk got berated by an emerging YouTuber. Images: macgunleashed, Slik Talk

Source: Instagram

In a bold move, emerging YouTuber King Zyle has taken to X to respond to criticism aimed at fellow content creator, Robot Boii.

The video compilation highlights the evolving narrative within the Mzansi podcasting community, tracing the origins of the backlash against Robot Boii to early December.

The drama escalated when MacG, who was also confronted by DJ Maphorisa, accused Robot Boii of being disingenuous.

This sentiment was echoed by Slik Talk and other voices on MacG's Podcast and Chill network, sparking heated debates among fans and followers.

Watch King Zyle's video below:

Fans react with mixed views

King Zyle's video has sparked mixed reactions across social media platforms.

While some users have rallied to support the more established podcasters, a smaller yet vocal group has expressed solidarity with Zyle's perspective.

@NoDNAJust_DNA commented:

"LOL but these are just assumptions. Where are the facts? You are not even sure what you’re defending. You’re just making up reasons to defend him nor do you know why Robot Boii left."

@Jean_Bluez said:

"No they are not hating on him, they are talking about his character personally, you don’t know him like they do."

@Sello_Pitsi addressed King Zyle's point about MacG not being smart by adding:

"Show me one person who is not smart, who has employed so many people and has the biggest podcast in Africa. Just mention one."

@BrianMCity wrote:

"You were searching for clout and you got the two minutes of fame defending nonsense."

@TawanaM14 offered an insight, stating:

"People also need to understand that not everyone will like you and that's okay. We don’t have to respond or fight over that."

@tshepomotau10 asked:

"How much did Robot Boii pay you?"

@fdee360 added:

"But you’re also just making noise, man."

Not every comment was negative towards King Zyle. Some users agreed with his point of view.

@_Anele_01 commented:

"You've gained a follower. Those guys hate the dude for no reason. Just imagine hating on a person for being friendly with everyone! None of them points out whatever he did wrong. This hate started after he left that podcast [MacG's podcast]."

@mphokeo cheered on, saying:

"Cook those fraudsters."

Another user, @MeshB, wrote:

"Whatever anyone says, Robot Boii is a cool guy. No one in their right mind would hate on him."

@JHlongwane92 shared:

"Who's this guy? I like him. He's fixing the country. He addressed Thakgi, and now them. Leadership."

Robot Boii was the subject of a recent online spat. Image: Robot Boii

Source: Instagram

