With Kaizer Chiefs still searching for a dependable playmaker, former coach Sergio Dos Santos sees Luas Ribeiro Costa as a potential solution. The midfielder has already demonstrated his abilities in the PSL during his time at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Ribeiro is presently playing in Spain for Cultural Leonesa. However, his departure from Sundowns was marred by controversy and legal issues, leaving the possibility open for a return to South African football.

Chiefs in Need of a Midfield Leader

Amakhosi have previously shown they are willing to invest in the right talent, particularly when it comes to high-profile signings.

Dos Santos believes Ribeiro embodies what Chiefs currently lack: leadership, technical skill, and commanding presence.

“Ribeiro is a standout player who could make a significant impact for Amakhosi at this stage. He has the capability to influence any South African team in a major way,” Dos Santos said.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Former Coach Advocates Strongly for Ribeiro

“If he’s available and a move back to South Africa is possible, I would strongly advise Chiefs to pursue him. We all witnessed the influence Ribeiro had while at Sundowns. He combines skill with excellent game awareness both on and off the field.

“He has a deep understanding of the game and is the kind of player who can inspire and elevate those around him,” Dos Santos added. He believes Chiefs are missing a decisive figure who can shoulder responsibility in key moments.

“At 26, Ribeiro is still young and represents a promising long-term investment. His style of play could help develop younger talent at Chiefs.”

Drawing Parallels with Pirates’ Star

“Kaizer Chiefs need a creative spark in midfield, someone ready to go the extra mile. Ribeiro could fill that role, similar to how Relebohile Mofokeng influences Pirates.

“At present, Chiefs are lacking that kind of presence. Ribeiro could become to Chiefs what Mofokeng is to Pirates. Bringing him in would be both a strategic and beneficial move.”

It’s a daring recommendation, but one that directly addresses Chiefs’ most glaring weakness.

Source: Briefly News