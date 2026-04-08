Citizens took to the streets in KuGompo City, Eastern Cape, to protest against the presence of foreign nationals in the area

Police fired stun grenades and rubber bullets at citizens after tensions flared during the latest march in the city

The latest march comes a week after the area was rocked by a violent protest, which was sparked by the stabbing of a South African

Tensions flared in KuGompo City once more during a march against foreign nationals. Image: Kumkani FM

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Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

EASTERN CAPE – One person has been arrested after tensions flared up in KuGompo City once more during a march against foreign nationals.

Citizens of the Eastern Cape city took to the streets on Wednesday, 08 April 2026, to protest against the presence of foreign nationals. The march comes a week after residents protested against the coronation of a Nigerian king.

Numerous vehicles were stoned and set alight during that protest on 30 March 2026, which turned violent after a South African was allegedly stabbed by a foreign national.

Alleged instigator arrested by police

Tensions flared during Tuesday’s march as police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse the angry crowds.

The crowd had marched to an area known as California, which they claimed was a hub for drugs and other illegal activities. Police also arrested one man who they alleged was trying to instigate violence and who attacked a service member.

Some of the residents who were part of the protest disputed this, saying that the police were pushing people around, which led the man to stand up for himself.

Source: Briefly News