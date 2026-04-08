The Constitutional Court will deliver its judgment on the PhalaPhala case within a month, nearly 500 days after hearing the review application

The EFF staged a picket outside the court, demanding the ruling and vowing to continue protests until it is released

The upcoming judgment on the case, linked to President Cyril Ramaphosa, is expected to have significant political implications

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The Constitutional Court says it will deliver the PhalaPhala judgment within a month. Images: RunStudio/Getty Images and Alet Pretorius/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG—The Constitutional Court is set to deliver its judgment on the PhalaPhala case within a month. South Africans have waited nearly 500 days, with multiple political parties calling for the judgment’s release.

Journalist Zoleka Qodashe reported on X that a letter addressed to President Julius Malema confirmed the preparation of the judgment is now at an advanced stage, following the review application hearing.

The case, which has drawn widespread public and political attention, raises questions of accountability and transparency surrounding the controversial farm robbery incident linked to President Cyril Ramaphosa. The extended delay has frustrated many, including political parties demanding timely judicial action.

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Judgement update comes after EFF picket

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) once again staged a picket outside the Constitutional Court, pressing for the release of the judgment.

Addressing supporters, the party said it did not have a formal memorandum as in previous protests, but the picket was a directive from party leader Julius Malema, who vowed to continue demonstrations until the judgment is delivered.

“We are here to irritate them and to remind them that you owe us justice. Justice delayed is justice denied, and we demand our justice,” said EFF Gauteng Chairperson Nkululeko Dlung.

The ruling is expected to provide clarity on the legal proceedings and could have far-reaching political implications.

Source: Briefly News