Soweto traffic officers marched in full uniform on 8 April 2026 to honour Provincial Inspector Karabo Tokota who passed away days before

Tokota, 38, had served in the Soweto Central Corridor under the Gauteng Department of Community Safety before his passing on 29 March

South Africans flooded the comments with condolences after footage of the march spread fast across TikTok, touching hearts across Mzansi

The busy streets of Diepkloof came to a complete standstill on 8 April 2026. Uniformed men and women from various law enforcement agencies gathered to honour their brother.

177 new traffic officers introduced in KZN in 2025. Image: ArriveAlive.co.za

Source: Facebook

Provincial Inspector Karabo Tokota was a dedicated member of the Gauteng traffic police force. He served the central corridor of Soweto with great pride for many long years. His untimely passing on 29 March 2026 has left a massive void in the department. Colleagues decided to give him a dignified send-off that many residents will never forget. They organised a massive parade to show their deep love for the brave officer.

The memorial service took place at the Universal Church located within the Diepkloof area on 10 April 2026. Various officials joined the mourning family to celebrate a life well lived for others. The ceremony focused on the bravery that Tokota displayed during his difficult daily shifts. He was only 38 years old when he took his final breath last month.

Law enforcement officers show unity

Statistics show that traffic officers face high risks while patrolling the dangerous provincial roads. Tokota was known for his strict adherence to the rules of the local roads. The department has lost a wealth of knowledge with the departure of this inspector.

A video shared by TikToker @musawenkosisithol6 on 8 April 2026 captured the tribute. The clip shows the precise movements of the officers as they salute the officer. South Africans flocked to the comments section to offer their prayers to the family.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the tributes

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@Mphowens09 commented:

“As the sirens 🚨 rang out for the fallen officer, my heart sank with sadness. 😞”

@MMC Public Safety, Dr Tshwaku wrote:

“A final salute as you complete your final duty. You are not gone. You have bowed down. 🫡 Rest in honour, officer.”

@lindz_malindz1 said:

“The good die young. 😭 Rest in peace, Tokota💔”

@Busi Mkatshana noted:

“He was one of the nicest gents we grew up with in Soweto.😭 RIP Boy 🕊”

@Tk said:

“They die trying to maintain safety and security for the communities.💔 Condolences to the families, colleagues and friends. 💔”

@ayahh (candie) said:

“May his soul rest in peace. 🙏 🪦 He was still young my God.”

The officer's family after the funeral. Image: Shaka Man

Source: Facebook

More articles involving traffic cops

Briefly News previously reported that a local traffic officer was filmed counting money in thousands during a work operation, while a handcuffed man stood next to him.

previously reported that a local traffic officer was filmed counting money in thousands during a work operation, while a handcuffed man stood next to him. A Traffic officer was killed in a minibus taxi accident on the N2 in Mpumalanga.

A dramatic video captured the moment a taxi driver gave himself up after attempting to evade traffic officers during a tense roadside confrontation.

Source: Briefly News