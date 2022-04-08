Real Housewives of Durban star Annie is being dragged on social media for the way she dressed during the premiere of RHOL

Mzansi social media users shared that they expected Annie to put more effort because she was representing the country when she appeared on the red carpet

The viewers of RHOD roasted Annie for the pink outfit she rocked during the event and many agreed that she looked like she was attending a neighbourhood event

Real Housewives of Durban star Annie Ludick Mthembu is trending for all the wrong reasons. The stunner has been dragged for the outfit she rocked at the premiere of the Real Housewives of Lagos.

Annie's pics are going viral online as more peeps share them. The stunner wore a pink outfit on the red carpet and many viewers agreed that she embarrassed herself and the country at the ceremony.

Annie is being heavily criticised by viewers of RHOD who thought she would put more effort into the way she dressed because she was at an international event. Peeps hilariously said on Twitter that Annie dressed like she was going to "a street bash" in her neighbourhood.

@___zesty wrote:

"Annie has too much of a loud mouth for the way she dresses."

@mucheloli said:

"Is she going to a street bash in Eldos?"

@Thobash_M commented:

"Money can’t buy u style, yaz."

@mngqo1 wrote:

"This is beyond embarrassing."

@MaabuleM added:

"Annie is always mean and rude on #RHODurban behaving like she has style for days. Only to embarrass herself on the Red Carpet. I also blame Kgolo (her husband) for not telling her the truth about her outfit. Baby girl just wore nonsense."

Mzansi slams Annie for "looking down" on unmarried castmates

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the Real Housewives of Durban trended on social media after dropping another spicy episode last Friday. The viewers of the reality show were defending Nonku Williams.

The fans claim other cast members of the show are ganging up on Nonku. The star's fans shared that their fave is the one who gives viewers juicy content every week.

The viewers also slammed Annie Ludick Mthembu for allegedly looking down on cast members who are not married. The hashtag #RHOD is trending on Twitter as the viewers continue to share their thoughts on the latest episode.

