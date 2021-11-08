A local lady is inspiring the masses after she shared that she managed to study law after enlisting in the military

Advocate Lerato Nyathi is a Military Law Practitioner from Vhembe district and also a mom of two

Her hard work, dedication and pure ambition make for a truly inspirational story that has drawn hundreds of comments from proud South Africans

Advocate Lerato Leshiba Nyathi is a Military Law Practitioner in South Africa. The Lieutenant shared a short post about her accomplishments on LinkedIn. Advocate Nyathi explained in her comments section that she became a law graduate after joining the military.

She studied while in the military. Nyathi is a proud mother of two from Vhembe district. She shared a simple yet impactful post on the online service provider's website:

"I am a soldier. I am a lawyer. I am Adv Nyathi."

Briefly News compiled just a few of the hundreds of comments left under her post for your viewing pleasure:

Rudo Ncube shared:

"You are living my dream. My mom discouraged me from enlisting in the army. This could be me... That being said, your journey is beautiful."

Mmathapelo Felicia Shoai shared:

"Halala Advocate Lieutenant Nyathi, am so happy for you. May God bless you and your career in the National Defence Force."

Tondani Ramano stated:

"This is beautiful! Congratulations Lerato."

Moses Nkosi commented:

"That's nice powerful woman."

Marobathotat Edward Mamabolo added:

"Great things are appreciated."

Woman, 41, celebrates graduating law school, vows to pass bar exam

In other news about law graduates, Briefly News reported that Twitter user and law school graduate Amber Goodwin (@amberkgoodwin) touched the hearts of many with her never give up attitude. Goodwin was determined to graduate law school, no matter the cost, even if it took 20 years.

Finally, at the age of 41, Goodwin graduated from law school and was one step closer to her dream of being a lawyer.

Goodwin’s journey has had its fair share of difficulties. Her recent attempt at the Texas bar exam did not quite go according to plan but this recent hiccup did nothing to damage the perseverance and dedication of this powerful woman.

